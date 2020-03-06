Best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals in March 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals can be found everywhere right now. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Sam's Club are offering excellent Galaxy S20 deals that put up to $850 back in your pocket.

At Samsung, customers who buy a new Galaxy S20 phone can get up to a $600 instant credit with trade-in. (Phones like the iPhone 11 Pro and Note 10 will get you a $700 credit). That's one of the best Galaxy S20 deals you can get. Plus, you'll also receive four free months of ad-free YouTube ($47 value).

If you want an unlocked phone, Amazon is offering free Galaxy Buds and a free Duo Wireless Charging Station with your S20 purchase. Meanwhile, mobile carriers are offering a wide selection of Samsung Galaxy S20 deals of their own. Practically all carriers are offering BOGO deals and Sprint is offering the S20 for free with trade-in and a new line of service.

As a quick refresher, there are three phones you can choose from: the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, 6.7-inch Galaxy S20 Plus, and 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra. They're priced at $999.99, $1,199.99, and $1,399.99, respectively.

Below we're rounding up the best Galaxy S20 deals of the day for customers already tied to a carrier and those looking to make the jump to a new one.

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals right now

Best Galaxy S20 deals

Samsung's new powerhouse

Display: 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200x1440) | CPU: Snapdragon 865 processor | Storage: 128GB | microSD: Yes | Rear Camera: Triple Lens: 12MP primary (ƒ/1.8); 64MP telephoto with 3x lossless zoom (ƒ/2.0); 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2) | Front Camera: 10MP dual-pixel (f/2.2) | Weight: 5.7 ounces

Improved camera with 3x lossless zoom

Display has 120Hz refresh rate

120Hz refresh rate doesn't work at full resolution

Priced at $999.99, the Galaxy S20 is the smallest Galaxy S20 in both size and price. It gives you a fluid 120Hz display, powerful new camera system that shoots multiple photos and videos at once, and Qualcomm's speedy new Snapdragon 865 processor. What you don't get is a time-of-flight sensor on the back (which helps with portraits). It's also worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S20 won't be coming to Verizon until Q2 of 2020.

See our full Galaxy S20 review.

Best Galaxy S20 Plus deals

One of the best Android phones around

Display: 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200x1440) | CPU: Snapdragon 865 processor | Storage: 128GB, 512GB | microSD: Yes | Rear Camera: Quad-Lens: 12MP primary (ƒ;/1.8); 64MP telephoto with 3x lossless zoom (ƒ/2.0); 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2); VGA time of flight | Front Camera: 10MP (f/2.2) | Weight: 6.5 ounces

Impressive 64MP telephoto lens

Massive, 6.7-inch display with 120-Hz refresh rate

Very expensive

120-Hz refresh rate doesn't work at full resolution

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is the phone that you really want. It starts at $1,199, but unlike the Galaxy S20, it's also available in 128GB or 512GB capacities.

Unlike the S20, the S20 Plus houses an extra lens on its rear panel. The new time-of-flight sensor (TOF) helps it measure distances, information which the phone can then use to better implement special photo effects like bokeh blurring, or to make AR apps display things in the environment more accurately. On paper, that means the S20 Plus will take better photos than the S20.

The Galaxy S20 Plus also has a larger 4,500 mAh power pack, whereas the Galaxy S20 gets by with a 4,000 mAh battery.

See our full Galaxy S20 Plus review.

Best Galaxy S20 Ultra deals

Samsung's new premium phone

Display: 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200x1440) | CPU: Snapdragon 865 processor | Storage: 128GB, 512G | microSD: Yes | Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.8); Telephoto: 48MP (f/3.5); Ultra-wide: 12MP (f/2.2) | Front Camera: 40MP (f/2.2) | Weight: 7.7 ounces

Massive, 6.9-inch display with 120-Hz refresh rate

Supports all 5G network types

Very expensive

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's top-of-the-line smartphone. It packs a bigger screen than both the S20 and S20 Plus. The Galaxy S20 Ultra's main camera lens is also tied to Samsung's own 108-megapixel Isocell Bright HMX sensor, which rivals sensors in many standalone cameras in terms of size.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra packs a whopping 48MP telephoto with 4x optical zoom (or up to 100x digital), a 12MP ultrawide camera and a time-of-flight sensor rounding out the repertoire. Samsung is giving DSLR cameras a run for their money, as this kind of zoom power is unheard of in today's smartphones today.

See our full Galaxy S20 Ultra review.