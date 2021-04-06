Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro gets a hat-shaped charging case in new Adidas special edition

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro stands among the best wireless earbuds you can buy, but we never realized it was missing something: a charging case shaped to look like a snapback hat.

This grave oversight is now fixed, thanks to Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack. This collaboration with one of the world’s biggest sports brands includes the earbuds, the headwear-styled charging case and a coupon to buy the Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. However, it’s only set to release in South Korea.

At KRW 279,000, the Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack works out about $50 more than what the standard Galaxy Buds Pro would run you in the States. But the redesigned charging case is certainly something a bit different, and is apparently made from recycled plastic in a bid to cut Samsung’s carbon footprint.

“We are planning this special pack for consumers seeking value consumption, especially MZ generations who are interested in sustainable products and fashions,” a Samsung statement read. “We will continue to strengthen Galaxy’s unique eco-friendly ecosystem through meaningful collaboration with various brands in the future.”

SamMobile reported that the special-edition Galaxy Buds Pro will also apply a unique Adidas theme to any Galaxy smartphone the buds are paired to. So anyone with the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, for instance, could dress it up with special Adidas lock screen, messages screen and call screen designs, as well as custom icons. The theme will also add an icon to access Adidas’ online store, presumably to help make use of the included coupon.

It doesn’t seem like there are any plans to bring this particular special edition to the U.S. or U.K., though South Korean customers will be able to buy it from April 7. Perhaps if Samsung is considering other collaborations, future special editions could launch in Western countries as well.