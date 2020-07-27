Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hands-on photos reveal its biggest upgrades

Hands-on images of what’s claimed to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have leaked, further showing we can expect an evolution over the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, a trio of rear cameras, and 5G connectivity.

YouTuber Sakitech flagged the new images he received from a fan, meaning we need to take them with a pinch of salt, but one image shows a model number that bears a format linked to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phones. And the overall look of the phones is in keeping with other leaks we’ve seen so far.

These new images don’t show off any special features of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra but more serve to add further credence to the rumors we’ve heard so far.

The design of the handset is very similar to that of the Note 10 Plus only with what looks like a smaller selfie camera punch-hole cutout. That’s a good thing as the expansive display of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus with its lightly curved edges was already a key selling point.

(Image credit: Sakitech)

And with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra expected to have a 6.87-inch 120Hz display, with a variable refresh rate thanks to LTPO tech, it promises to look even better than that of its predecessors, as well as being better at conserving battery life. Comparatively, the standard Galaxy Note 20 is expected to have a 6.42-inch display, likely with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hands on. Watch full video here: https://t.co/S8jazvRQYI#Note20 #note20ultra #GalaxyNote20Ultra pic.twitter.com/FamqBei1QYJuly 25, 2020

The images also show off the triple camera array the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and standard Note 20 are expected to have. We don’t get a glimpse at the specs of the model in the photos, but form what we’ve heard so far the Note 20 Ultra’s array will sport a 108MP main camera, 13MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide cameras, and laser focus sensor to deliver improved depth sensing.

The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to have a lesser rear-camera setup, with it making use of 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide cameras, as well as a time-of-flight sensor.

(Image credit: Sakitech)

From the images, it looks likely that this phone is indeed the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as it has a back panel that looks like its made out of glass. Recent rumors have the Note 20 tipped to have a plastic back, which would be a surprising move by Samsung but could make the Note 20 more affordable than previous Note handsets.

Aside from those main areas, the differences between the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the standard phones aren’t set to be too large. Both are expected to come with 5G connectivity facilitated by the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, though outside the U.S. and China the phones are expected to have the Exynos 990 chip. The RAM will be 8GB and 12GB for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra respectively, while storage will go from 128GB to 512GB. The Note 20 is also expected to have up to a 4,300 mAh battery pack, while the larger phone could have up to a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 20 will be revealed on August 5, alongside the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7, and potentially the Galaxy Fold 2. Our money is on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra being the most impressive device, especially as it could also end up being a stealthy gaming phone.