Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs leaked in FCC filing — here's what you get

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has passed through the FCC for certification ahead of its August 5 launch date.

5G connectivity is confirmed for the regular Note 20, as is a fairly large 6.53-inch display, up from 6. 3 inches on the Galaxy Note 10.

The battery listing has been tied to a capacity of 4,170 mAh to 4,300 mAh which would be a big boost over the 3,500 mAh battery in the Galaxy Note 10.

A rite of passage for any upcoming smartphone is going through FCC certification. It’s typically done just ahead of launch, because it has a nasty habit of revealing key information that phone manufacturers would rather keep under wraps — and right on cue, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has just been assessed.

First spotted by MySmartPrice, the listing is good news for those wondering whether Samsung was planning on keeping 5G connectivity for the Plus and Ultra models by way of upselling. 5G connectivity is listed, even on this entry-level version. While this doesn’t mean that there won’t be a 4G-only version of the Galaxy Note 20, we can at least say for sure that 5G will be an option for those with the nearby infrastructure to make it worthwhile.

While most of the content of the FCC listing relates to connectivity standards, there are a couple of interesting extra tidbits. The document gives the Note 20 a length of 161mm and a width of 75.2mm, with a display diagonal of 166mm. That comes to 6.53-inches — a slight increase on the 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 10.

(Image credit: FCC)

There’s also a bit of battery information hidden in plain sight. While the listing doesn’t mention capacity, it does provide a model name: EB-BN-980ABY. SamMobile found said battery in China’s 3C certification database: it has a rated capacity of 4,170mAh, but Samsung has marketed its typical capacity at 4,300mAh.

In other words, even the regular Note 20 should have plenty of stamina. By comparison, the regular Galaxy Note 10 had a relatively small 3,500 mAh battery.

(Image credit: 3C certification database)

Put this together with what we already know, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is shaping up very nicely indeed: a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor (or Exynos 990 outside the US) powered device paired with 8GB RAM, 128GB of onboard storage and a triple-camera array on the back.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be the mega flagship, and Samsung is expected to push people towards this more premium phone with various upgrades. Not only will there be a 120Hz screen (60Hz is strongly rumored for the basic Note 20), but you’ll get an extra 4GB RAM, more storage, a larger battery and better specced cameras. Given last year’s Note 10 reserved expandable storage and QHD resolutions to the Plus model, it wouldn’t be wholly surprising if Samsung did the same again here,.

All will be revealed soon. Samsung has confirmed that its next Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, August 5. The Note 20 is virtually guaranteed to be the main focus, but you can expect cameos from the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3, too.