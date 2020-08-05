Samsung Galaxy Note 20 last-minute leak reveals all its new features

If you can't wait for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be revealed later today, how about one more leak to whet your appetite?

What we have here are a whole bunch of videos and photos, posted by Evan Blass on Twitter, of both models of the phone, the Galaxy Note 20 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

His leaks also show off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Tab S7, which we take a closer look at here.

We'll look at these 360 spins of the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra first. These clips show off all their different colors, while a still image helps show the size difference between the standard model's 6.7-inch frame and the Ultra's 6.9-inch one.

A second video gives us a quick run-through of the Note 20 series' headlining features. For example, we can see the Camera app in use. This shot specifically looks to be showing off Pro Video mode, a new option that gives users more granular controls over how they record footage, and an option that automatically creates a 'highlight reel' by combining elements of multiple clips.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

If you're curious about the sensors themselves, the basic Note 20 is rumored to use a 12MP main camera, 64MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultrawide camera, with a time-of-flight sensor to help the other three with photo effects.

The Note 20 Ultra swaps the first two sensors for a 108MP main camera and a 13MP telephoto camera, this one is thought to be capable of 5x optical zoom. The Ultra will also use a laser autofocus sensor instead of the time-of-flight sensor, to help get clear shots with the enormous main camera.

Later in the clip, it shows a user editing a document imported from their laptop, adding drawn notes and voice recording, and then converting it to a Microsoft Office-friendly format. This other video that Blass also shared shows this in more detail.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Xbox Game Pass and a mobile gaming controller also make an appearance here. The Note 20 is apparently being the first phone optimized for Xbox's Project xCloud cloud gaming service, hence the focus on it here.

Towards the end of the video, we see the Note 20's wireless DeX mode in action. Samsung has been offering this desktop functionality on its phones for a few years, but this version requires no special dock or wires to make work.

Finally, we see Nearby Share, a feature that isn't unique to Samsung, but is a welcome addition. The newly introduced Android equivalent of iOS' AirDrop, this lets you send files via Bluetooth to your or other people's devices without needing to go through a messaging app or another service.

Blass also presented another hands-on video, which helps show off the design of the phone. With curved edges, a simple rectangular camera bump on the back and display untouched by notches or large bezels, this is undoubtedly one of Samsung's best-looking devices yet.

There's also images which most likely show Samsung's Wireless PowerShare function. This is a reverse wireless charging feature that allows users to transfer power from the Note 20's battery to another wirelessly charging phone or accessory.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

To give you the complete rundown of the Note 20's specs, we can look to other rumors to tell us about the internal components we can't see here. That includes the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset on both models, which means 5G compatibility if you want it. The normal Note 20 has 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4,300 mAh battery, and a FHD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. The Note 20 Ultra instead has 12GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB storage, a 4,500 mAh battery and a QHD, 120Hz display, with LTPO tech that will help deliver a dynamic refresh rate to help preserve battery life.

The only thing left to see is Samsung make all these details official. The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event begins today at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT or 3 p.m. UK time, and will be well worth a watch if these images and specs are anything to go by.