Samsung Galaxy Note 20 first hands-on pictures just leaked — and it looks fantastic

The first hands-on, real-life pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 have been revealed. And needless to say, we're impressed with how good the new Samsung flagship looks.

Leaker Jimmy Is Promo has shown off what he says is a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - the most fully-featured model - in three tweets. One shows the Note 20 in-hand, another shows the phone on its back with its S Pen stylus, and a third looks at the display in greater detail. Since the look of this phone matches a recently leaked render of the Note 20 from Samsung's own website, it seems very likely that this is legitimate.

In the first image, we can see the Note 20 Ultra in a glossy black color option. The leaked render we mentioned above showed the phone in a handsome bronze color, but looking at the camera array, this seems to be the same phone.

(Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo)

The trio of cameras looks to be a main, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto combination (with resolutions of 108MP, 12MP and 13MP respectively). These three cameras are then backed up by a depth sensor.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra rumors so far have indicated that sensor will be a new laser that will help with focussing the main cameras as well as with depth effects like bokeh. The standard Note 20 will also get three cameras and a sensor, except it will use a traditional time-of-flight sensor, as well as different sensor resolutions.

(Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo)

Jimmy Is Promo's image of the Note 20 Ultra's display shows Samsung has made some subtle improvements. He claims that the bezels are smaller on this model, but this difference can be hard to spot when you're looking at the phone by itself.

(Image credit: Jimmy is Promo)

Fortunately, leaker Ice Universe put together a comparison shot with a Galaxy Note 10 to help illustrate what's changed from last year's model. The comparison looks to confirm all the changes to the bezels, as well as showing that the Note 20 Ultra has a smaller central punch-hole for the selfie camera and that the Note 20's display looks to have more of a curve than the Note 10's.

The Galaxy Note 20 also has a much squarer frame, which will help differentiate it from Samsung's other flagship, the Galaxy S20 series, which have rounded corners.

(Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo/Ice Universe)

We're about a month away from finding out whether this Galaxy Note 20 leak, and all the rest, are true or not. There have been regular rumors about a Galaxy Unpacked event taking place on August 5, where Samsung is believed to be revealing the Note 20, along with the Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7 and many other products.

As well as the exterior elements we've seen here, we're going to see a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, a 120Hz refresh rate for the 6.9-inch QHD display, between 4,500 and 5,000 mAh of battery capacity, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the Ultra model. The standard version will share the chipset and refresh rate, but will feature 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a smaller battery capacity, and a 6.4-inch FHD display instead.