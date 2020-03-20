Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 confirmed — plus mysterious Project Zodiac

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 have been confirmed by the Galaxy S20 lineup's kernel source code. The code also reveals a new device called Project Zodiac, keeping with the company's notoriously mysterious naming system for future products.

XDA Developers analyzed the S20's kernel source code and discovered references to devices called Project XYZ, Project Canvas, Project Winner2 and Project Zodiac. The first three are aliases for phones already released or expected for later this year, while Project Zodiac's details remains shrouded.

According to XDA Developers, Project XYZ is the Galaxy S20 series, which includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and camera-centric Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Project Canvas is most likely the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, which is expected to bring some key display and camera upgrades that could make one of the best big phones even better. Samsung's Note devices typically launch by August of every year.

It seems Project Winner2 is the codename for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, as the first Galaxy Fold was called Project Winner. We believe the Fold 2 will maintain the book-fold design, but come with substantial upgrades compared to the first generation.

As for Project Zodiac, your guess is as good as ours. Zodiac is also spotted in the Galaxy Z Flip's kernel source code. XDA Developers recognized its based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, too, but that's all we know about the device so far.