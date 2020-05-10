Samsung Galaxy Buds X (Galaxy Buds 2) release date, price, specs and leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Buds X could be the company's next wireless audio product, piggybacking off the success of the recently released Galaxy Buds Plus while delivering a totally new design.

Leaked images of a bean-shaped pair of Samsung earbuds surfaced online last month. It’s believed that the odd-looking set is the Galaxy Buds X, as named in a trademark for a wireless wearable headset filed by the company. It's also possible that Samsung calls the new buds the Galaxy Buds 2.

What could give Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds X a chance at contending with Apple’s AirPods Pro or the Google Pixel Buds 2 is rumors about advanced fitness tracking features.

According to the Buds X registration description, the beans are built "for providing a fitness guide.” Although many of the best wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and make great workout accessories, only PowerBeats Pro and certain Jabra offerings are truly fitness-first.

A pair of exercise-oriented Galaxy Buds could satisfy Samsung smartphone users or the Galaxy Watch Active wearers who have searched for a pair of sporty headphones that mesh seamlessly with their other everyday devices.

Of course, this is all still speculation. Although Samsung has not confirmed Galaxy Buds X, here’s what we know about the Buds X tentative price, release date and specs.

Samsung Galaxy Buds X price

Like the Galaxy Buds Plus, the Galaxy Buds X or Galaxy Buds 2 could cost about $150 and undercut the price of competing wireless headphones made by Apple and Google. On the other hand, the Buds X could become the AirPods Pro of its respective lineup, offering features like active noise cancellation at a premium.

Most rumors now point to the Buds X being priced at under $150, though. It’s possible the flush, in-ear design provides a degree of noise blocking without actually having ANC, keeping the price more affordable than most wireless earbuds right now.

According to LetsGoDigital , Samsung's new wireless Galaxy Buds X earphones could launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Watch 2 during a late summer Unpacked event.

WinFuture reported that as of early April Galaxy Buds X is still in the testing phase. The headphones would need to enter production soon to achieve an August launch, although it’s possible that global manufacturing delays have pushed the planned release date back.

Samsung Galaxy Buds X specs and fitness features

Galaxy Buds X specs we know so far regard the rumored fitness features. The trademark registration describes, “earsets incorporating a sensor for detecting whether the earset is on or off; wireless earsets incorporating software for providing a fitness guide; wireless earsets incorporating software for measuring distance, speed, time, changes in heart rate, activity level, calories burned; earphones."

As with its current models, we expect that the Galaxy Buds X will sport touch controls (though we found them to be a bit too sensitive in our Galaxy Buds Plus review ), and at least 10 hours of battery life.

We’ll update this story as we learn more about the Galaxy Buds X. If the Buds X are truly slated to launch next season, we should see leaks start to ramp up soon.