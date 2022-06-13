Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 tipped to launch next month — and they could steal AirPods' thunder

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2, are well into production, according to a new rumor circulating the web.

The rumor comes by way of tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb on Twitter (opens in new tab)) who tweeted on June 11 that the rumored earbuds have entered into production.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 / Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (whatever they are called) entered production today!June 11, 2022 See more

As to when we’ll see them announced by Samsung, some sites have claimed that we’ll get them in July while others say that we won’t see them until August. We're more apt to believe the former based on other sources, but the latter does seem to line up with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Whichever story you believe, it sounds like we’ll be getting Samsung’s next noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds sooner rather than later.

How will Galaxy Buds Pro 2 stack up against AirPods Pro?

Without knowing the full specs of the rumored Galaxy Buds Pro 2 it’s hard to say exactly how they’ll stack up against the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, but we can be sure they’ll have one feature the regular AirPods don’t: active noise cancellation.

Samsung has built active noise cancellation into its last three true wireless earbuds — the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are expected to carry on with that trend and could line up nicely with the AirPods Pro and, eventually, the AirPods Pro 2.

In terms of design, another leaker (@_snoopytech_ (opens in new tab)) claims that the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will come in three color options: Zenith White, Zenith Bora Purple, Zenith Graphite. That at least gives them two additional color options than the Apple AirPods have.

What we’re less sure about is the price of the upcoming earbuds. If you look online right now, Samsung is selling the Galaxy Buds Pro at a price that’s on par with the AirPods. The Galaxy Buds Pro are $149.99, the exact same price as the third-generation AirPods. Whether that will continue to be the case when the second-generation Samsung Pro earbuds arrive remains to be seen.

Until we see them — and hopefully hear them — for ourselves, we’re not taking any of the above information as utter fact, but the rumors do line up with what we’ve heard previously and does a good job of whetting our appetite for the upcoming earbuds.

Looking for some of the best true wireless earbuds that aren't made by Apple or Samsung? Check out our top pick, the Sony WF-1000XM4.