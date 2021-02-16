Samsung Galaxy Book Pro to challenge MacBook Pro 2021 with OLED screen, S Pen and 5G

While we're waiting on the MacBook Pro 2021 to arrive, we've learned more about Samsung's Pro laptop. And they've got three features that the next Macs may not.

This is according to a new report from SamMobile, which is reporting that the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 will pack OLED panels, optional cellular connectivity and support the S Pen.

The 5G connectivity will only be in the Galaxy Book Pro 360 (likely the 2-in-1 model). The Galaxy Book Pro will have optional 4G LTE.

The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are going to be available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models, and with Core i5 and i7 processors. We expect Samsung to go with 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs, but nothing's leaked on that line yet.

While OLED, cellular connectivity and stylus support are not new for laptops, they're all still alien for MacBooks. This is a big reminder that while many (us included) are excited about the MacBook Pro, its big reported changes (the return of MagSafe charging, the SD memory reader and a new design) aren't that big to the PC world.

Of these upgrades, there's only one that Apple's reportedly close to considering. The company has resisted OLED panels so far, but rumors put Apple considering mini-LED panels for this year's models.

Samsung laptop-watchers should also note that the Galaxy Chromebook 2 just went on sale at Best Buy starting at $549. That model trades the original's OLED panel away for a QLED display, and looks to offer more battery life as a reward.