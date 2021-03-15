Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 specs just leaked right before launch

Samsung is holding a product launch this Wednesday (March 17) at which it's expected to show off new midrange smartphones. But you don't have to wait until then to see what the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 look like, as new renders have appeared right before the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The renders come courtesy of Evan Blass, a leaker with an impeccable record, particularly when it comes to inside info on Samsung phones. So it's reasonable to assume that these Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 images show off the actual phones, especially since the photos look a lot like Samsung marketing materials.

Galaxy A72 vs Galaxy A52: What's different?

The Galaxy A72 is the larger of the two new phones, expected to have a 6.7-inch display. The image posted by Blass shows a phone with four rear cameras, plus a selfie-cam on the front of the phone housed in a punch-hole cutout in the center of the display. There looks to be four color options for the Galaxy A72 — black, white, light blue and violet.

As for the Galaxy A52, it also features four rear cameras and the same selfie cam peeking out from the top center of the phone's display. You'll get the same black/white/light blue/violet color options as with the Galaxy A72.

Blass' leak also includes Samsung marketing materials touting some of the phones' specs. The Galaxy A52 boasts a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilization. That's joined by a 12MP ultra wideangle camera along with dedicated macro and depth sensors. It's unclear if the A72 has the same camera specs, though Samsung does mention a "3x optimal zoom" for that phone, suggesting some kind of telephoto lens.

Among the leaks posted by Evan Blass are the Galaxy A52's reported camera specs. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Voice)

Other specs of note include the battery size — 4,500 mAh for the A52, 5,000 mAh for the A72 — and the fact that both phones will offer 5G versions. Slides suggest the A52 will offer 6G of RAM and 128GB of storage, with a microSD slot letting you expand capacity by up to 1TB. The Galaxy A52 (and presumably the A72 as well) will offer an IP67 water resistance rating, letting it survive a dunk in 3 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Galaxy A32

According to Blass, Samsung will also show off the Galaxy A32 at this week's Unpacked event. However, that phone has already been released in some markets, so its specs are already known. The 6.4-inch A32 features an AMOLED panel for its 4G version and an LCD screen on the 6.5-inch 5G edition; there's a in-display fingerprint sensor on the 4G version as well, while 5G A32 users have a sensor on the phone's side. The 4G version sports a faster 90Hz refresh rate for its display as well.

Both versions of the Galaxy A32 have four rear cameras — a main lens along with ultrawide, macro and depth sensors — and a 5,000 mAh battery. The 5G version of the Galaxy A32 costs £249 in the UK.

There's no word from Blass on what other products might share the stage with the Galaxy A phones this Wednesday. Samsung reportedly has more foldable phones in the works, and it could also show off the latest Galaxy Watch 4, but the company could just as easily focus on its midrange phones when the March 17 event kicks off at 10 a.m. EDT.