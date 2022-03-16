Samsung Galaxy A33 specs and price just leaked ahead of Samsung event

Samsung is holding a “Awesome Galaxy A Event” this week, but it would appear that at least one announcement has been spoiled early. The Samsung Galaxy A33 just fully leaked with both its design and specifications surfacing online ahead of the reveal event.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is expected to be the most affordable of the three devices that will be showcased during the Galaxy A Event. It will reportedly launch for €379 (around $415) and prominent leaker Evan Blass has shared a series of renders on Twitter. The images show off the Galaxy A33 smartphone from just about every angle.

If these images weren’t enough, Appuals has posted what it claims to be the device’s full specifications. According to this leak, the Samsung Galaxy A33 will sport a 6.4-inch 90hz 1080p OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery (with 25W charging) and four rear cameras. It will reportedly be powered by Samsung’s unannounced Exynos 1280 chipset which is rumored to have an octa-core CPU, and will contain 6GB of RAM.

As for its camera, again according to Appual, expect to see a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide with 120-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The front selfie camera will apparently be a 13-megapixel shooter. Other rumored features of the device include IP67 water and dust resistance, an under-display fingerprint sensor and 128GB of storage as standard.

Even the fact the phone won’t come with a charging brick has been leaked. Assuming this report is accurate (and all signs would indicate it is) then the Samsung Galaxy A33 reveal has been well and truly spoiled. The other two announcements scheduled for the Awesome Galaxy A Event have also leaked, though not quite as comprehensively.

The Galaxy A53 is expected to be announced as well. According to an alleged specs sheet posted to Twitter earlier this month, it will sport a slightly bigger 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's alleged powered by the same processor as the A33, and will make use of an identical quad-camera array, but it’s main shooter will offer an upgraded resolution of 64MP. The selfie camera could also be boosted to 32MPl compared to the A33’s 13MP.

The third device likely to be included in this upcoming Samsung event is the Galaxy A73. This will allegedly be the most powerful of the three phones, and is the only one still shrouded in a degree of mystery. However, 91Mobiles appears to have unearthed a render of the phone, which suggests it will have smaller bezels than the A33.

These phones will form the linchpin of Samsung’s midrange line up for 2022, and are all expected to be officially detailed during the Awesome Galaxy A Event, which is currently scheduled for Thursday, March 17 at 10 a.m. ET. Stay tuned for our full coverage.