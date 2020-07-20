Samsung confirms 5 new devices launching at Unpacked event

Samsung president TM Roh just confirmed that 5 new devices will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked keynote on August 5.

While we've suspected and speculated for months now which devices Samsung plans to reveal this summer, Roh's announcement (via Samsung Newsroom) gives us a better idea of what to expect from the company's online-only event next month. And it lets us know for certain that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup won't stand solo on the stage.

Everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Have you seen the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leak?

"From foldables to 5G, we have a tremendous amount in the pipeline, with some ready to be shown just around the corner," wrote Roh.

Whether the Note 20 and premium Samsung Note 20 Ultra are tallied as a single product or 2 out of the 5 is unconfirmed, but we're leaning towards the former based on additional Samsung devices that have leaked in recent months.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, for example, is all but guaranteed to debut. And not only have we heard about its screen dimensions from a display analyst and seen an official-looking press image — Samsung itself teased an upcoming foldable on Twitter.

One fold, infinite possibilities. Unpacked on August 5, 2020. Visit https://t.co/ca2XTlBGnt to watch the #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/kESP5toPrSJuly 19, 2020

We could also see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G at Unpacked, according to leakers like Evan Blass and Max Weinbach. Though it might not look different that the clamshell we saw at the Samsung Galaxy S20 event, it will bring fast download speeds to the most successful foldable in the market to date.

The last two devices that Samsung likely has tap are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. We previously believed these would launch in late July, periphery to the Note 20 event, but Roh's message suggests otherwise.

Some renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 & Note20 Ultra going around on Weibo... I'm doubtful about their legitimacy since the Z Fold 2 design looks a bit too good to be true. #Samsung #Unpacked #GalaxyZFold2 #GalaxyNote20Ultra pic.twitter.com/M8rljZPMjDJuly 20, 2020

"You will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist)," the Samsung president wrote.

So long as the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are counted together, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 make 5 total devices.

It's also possible one of these won't launch at the Unpacked event and instead we'll see the rumored Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. But only time will tell.

Samsung Unpacked is taking place on August 5th and, for the first time, it will be broadcasted live from South Korea. Check back to Tom's Guide for the latest Samsung updates until then.