Some of the best Samsung Black Friday deals are up for the taking this week. Retailers are counting down the days to Black Friday with discounts on a range of Samsung's top devices. From Samsung QLED TVs to the Galaxy Note 10, the South Korean tech giant is also offering early Samsung Black Friday deals that you can score right now.

For instance, you can trade in your old phone and save up $600 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Even better, you can save another $250 on a new unlocked Galaxy Tab S5e when you purchase the unlocked Galaxy Note 10. Normally this tablet sells for $400, so this deal drops its price down to $150. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Samsung tablet.

Moreover, you can buy an unlocked Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10 Plus for $349.99 and $499.99, respectively from Samsung direct. You'll need to trade in a newer phone like a Galaxy S10 or iPhone XS Max to get the deepest discount.

Meanwhile, Best Buy continues to offer the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 for $449.99 ($200 off). Amazon recently dropped it down to the same price. Our sister site, LaptopMag reviewed the Galaxy Tab S4 and rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance.

When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday this year is taking place on November 29 which is the day after Thanksgiving. This year holds significance since the holiday shopping season is shorter than last year's. It's no wonder why some of Samsung's Black Friday deals are available now. And it isn't the only retailer dropping early Black Friday deals. Amazon Black Friday deals and Walmart Black Friday deals have also started early.

For post Black Friday deals, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals coverage.

Early Samsung Black Friday deals you can get today

Samsung Galaxy Buds: was $129.99 now $117.83

alternatives. We named the Samsung Galaxy Buds Editor's Choice for their sleek, comfortable design, great battery life, and strong audio performance. You can currently score these AirPods alternatives for an all time low price of $117. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4: was $649 now $449 @ Best Buy

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab S4 is one of the best tablets around. It's currently on sale for $449 at Best Buy. Amazon also has it on sale for the same price. View Deal

Samsung 50" 4K QLED TV: was $427.99 now $327.99 Walmart

If you're serious about taking your home viewing entertainment to a whole new level, then a Samsung QLED Smart TV is the way to go. Samsung is currently taking a whopping $700 off this 2019 model TV.



View Deal

Galaxy Note 10 Plus: Up to $600 off w/ Trade-in

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus packs a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, a fast Snapdragon 855 CPU, and SuperFast wireless charging. Even better, you can now now lease it direct from Samsung for as little at $14.58/month. View Deal