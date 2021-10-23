Saints vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

Saints vs Seahawks live stream has Geno Smith looking to chalk up his first win as Russell Wilson's fill-in while Jameis Winston will try to carry New Orleans to their first consecutive wins of 2021. Smith battles Winston in this NFL live stream.

Saints vs Seahawks channel, start time The Saints vs Seahawks live stream is Monday (Oct. 25).

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Seahawks (2-4) took a tough overtime loss last week in their first game without Russell Wilson in well over a decade. Geno Smith led the Seattle attack as they fell 23-20 in overtime. Seattle trailed 14-0 in the third quarter before Smith and the offense found their rhythm, capping off a 10-play, 75 yard drive with a Alex Collins two-yard touchdown run. The Seahawks even tied the score at 20 with a Jason Myers 43-yard field goal that forced overtime.

Smith threw for 209 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-32 passing. Running back Alex Collins led the ground attack with 101 yards on 20 carries.

The Saints (3-2) have struggled mightily this season with inconsistency and their record reflects that as they have alternating "W's" and "L's" on the schedule. They are hoping having the bye last week was enough to clear their heads.

Jameis Winston, in his first year as the Saints' full-time starter, has had his struggles this season. The 27-year-old has pretty much been "big game" or "bust" through five games. He seems to either have a five touchdown game like their week one win against the Packers or one touchdown like their week four loss to the Giants. One thing he's corrected is his decision making. Winston has thrown just three interceptions this season, a far cry from the 30 he threw throughout his last year as a starter for the Buccaneers in 2019.

The Seahawks usually have a great home field advantage as Lumen Field is known for being one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. Unfortunately, this week's opponent plays at another wildly loud stadium in Caesar's Superdome.

The Saints are 5-point road favorites against the Seahawks. The over/under is 43.

How to watch Saints vs Seahawks live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Saints vs Seahawks live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Saints vs Seahawks live streams in the US

In the US, Saints vs Seahawks is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Monday (Oct. 25).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Saints vs Seahawks live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Saints vs Seahawks on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Saints vs Seahawks live stream starts at 1:15 a.m. BST Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Saints vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Saints vs Seahawks live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.