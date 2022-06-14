Change are coming to Rutherford Falls season 2 on Peacock. Luckily, best friends Nathan (Ed Helms) and Reagan (Jana Schmieding) are ready to face them together.

The comedy follows lifelong friends whose bond is first tested by a crisis in their small town. Namely, Nathan is trying to keep a statue of his ancestor in place, while Reagan juggles supporting him with loyalty to her people, Minishonka Nation.

Rutherford Falls season 2 streaming details Rutherford Falls season 2 releases all eight episodes on Thursday, June 16 at 3 a.m. ET.

It's streaming exclusively on Peacock (opens in new tab).

By the end of the season, Nathan had learned a shocking secret about his background — he isn't a biological Rutherford! He and Reagan fall out, but they end up making up.

In season 2, the friends will help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino C.E.O. Terry Thomas.

Here's everything you need to watch Rutherford Falls season 2 on Peacock. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Rutherford Falls season 2 from anywhere on Earth

Just because Peacock isn't everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Rutherford Falls season 2 while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Rutherford Falls season 2 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., viewers can watch Rutherford Falls season 2 on Peacock (opens in new tab) starting Thursday, June 16 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST.

All eight episodes will drop at the same time.

Like most Peacock originals, you will likely be able to watch the first episode for free. However, to finish the season, you'll need Peacock Premium ($4.99/month). And if you don't want ads interrupting your binge, you have to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month).

How to watch Rutherford Falls season 2 online in Canada

Bad news for Canadians. Peacock is not available in Canada and Rutherford Falls season 2 does not seem to be airing on any local channels.

Season 1 aired on the Showcase channel, so it's possible that season 2 will eventually do so as well (and stream on the Global TV app and website (opens in new tab)).

Any travelers who are in Canada can still get access to their subscription services with the help of ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Rutherford Falls season 2 online in the UK

Brits are also out of luck, as Peacock isn't available in the UK and Rutherford Falls season 2 isn't airing on any British channels.

If you're traveling abroad, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help you access any streaming services you already pay for.

How to watch Rutherford Falls season 2 online in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch Rutherford Falls season 2 on Stan (opens in new tab), starting June 17.

Stan offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD a month and gives you access to over 600 TV shows and 1,000 movies.