Russia vs Denmark live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group B game for free

Russia vs Denmark Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Russia vs Denmark Euro 2020 game starts today (Monday, June 21) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC. Full channel details below.

The Russia vs Denmark live stream is on now and it's one to watch, as both teams need points to keep their Euro 2020 hopes alive. As it stands, Russia will progress to the knockout stages with a win — or a draw, should the concurrent Finland vs Belgium game go in the latter's favor.

Denmark, however, are currently bottom of Group B and will need an emphatic win to have any hope of progressing. As this UEFA permutations guide explains, there's no shortage of "What if" scenarios, but the short version is that both teams will be desperate for all 3 points.

Russia will likely be able to count on defender Mario Fernandes, who is believed to be fit despite ending Russia's game against Finland on a stretcher. Left-back Yuri Zhirkov is still missing, but Denmark sadly won't be at full strength either, with midfielder Christian Eriksen recovering from an on-field cardiac arrest in their opening match.

Russia vs Denmark kicks off today (Monday, June 21) at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m PT). You can watch the full Russia vs Denmark live stream for free, wherever you are in the world — just read out guide below to learn how.

How to watch the Russia vs Denmark live stream for free

Every game in Euro 2020 is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., which also means you can watch the live stream for free even if you're in a different country. By using one of the best VPN services, you can tune in to free U.K. coverage, wherever you are.

For example, to tune in to the Russia vs Denmark live stream, you can simply watch for free on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer online . You will need a valid TV licence to do this, though.

How to watch the Russia vs Denmark live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're not at home.

How to watch the Russia vs Denmark live stream in the US

U.S., soccer fans can watch the Russia vs Denmark live stream on ESPN, so if you already get that channel as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, the match starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

Cord cutters do have other options though, including Sling TV. ESPN is included as part of The Sling Orange package, which also features more than 30 other channels. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 at the moment.

Another possibility is Fubo.TV; it's more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but you happen to be in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Russia vs Denmark live stream for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Just remember that you need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Russia vs Denmark live stream in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing the U.K. rights to Euro 2020's 51 games and the Russia vs Denmark live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC Two or BBC iPlayer. The game itself begins at 8 p.m. BST, with pre-game commentary beginning at 7:30. The same timings, in other words, as the simultaneous Finland vs Belgium match happening on BBC One.

If that sounds enticing but you're not currently in the U.K., you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN — so long as you have a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the Russia vs Denmark live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Russia vs Denmark live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who aren't in the country at the moment but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still watch a Russia vs Denmark live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Russia vs Denmark live stream in Australia

Optus Sport is the place to go for Euro 2020 games in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Russia vs Denmark live stream via its mobile or tablet apps, as well as on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Don't forget that if you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.