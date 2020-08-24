RNC live stream: How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention online

Republican National Convention start time, channel The RNR airs from 9-11 p.m. ET every night, Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27 on most major news channels, YouTube and social media.

Anyone who wants to watch the Republican National Convention and see RNC live streams online has a ton of options. This week, President Donald Trump will formally accept the Republican party's nomination for reelection, with Vice President Mike Pence once again on the ticket.

The Republican National Convention will be mostly (but not entirely) virtual, due to safety and health regulations caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The convention was set to take place in Charlotte, NC, then was moved to Jacksonville, Florida. Now, Trump will likely make his speech from the White House.

The RNC's four-day schedule will include appearances by First Lady Melania Trump and several of Trump's children. Other party luminaries set to speak include former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Tim Scott and Sen. Joni Ernst.

Citizens who will be speaking during the convention include: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who brandished their guns in front of Black Lives Matter protesters in July; Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school massacre; and Nick Sandmann, the Kentucky student filmed in confrontation with Native American protester.

Trump himself will appear on every night of the convention.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Republican National Convention online.

How to watch the Republican National Convention anywhere, with a VPN

Just because American networks aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the RNC speeches if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch the 2020 RNC live streams in the US

The three major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS and NBC — and Fox News will air the convention on all four nights from 10-11 p.m. ET. To watch the full program, from 9-11 p.m., tune into CNN, PBS, MSNBC or C-SPAN.

For access to these channels, you'll need a digital antenna or a cable package. If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the DNC on live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels including CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.

Right now, you can try Sling TV for free for three days to see all that Sling Blue has to offer. That includes more than 50 channels, like CNN, Fox News and MSNBC as well as entertainment programming on AMC, Bravo, FX, TLC and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV is one of the most comprehensive TV streaming services in the market. And it offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying up front. Fubo's channel lineup includes local channels like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox (depending on region) as well as top news networks such as CNN and Fox News.View Deal

The RNC will also be available to stream online at the RNC website and on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

How to watch 2020 RNC live streams in the UK

Canadians and Brits who want to keep up with the DNC can watch at the RNC website or on the RNC app available on Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV. If you want to use the live TV service you already subscribe to, you'll need ExpressVPN.

Republican National Convention schedule of speakers

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

The first night, taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, will include the state roll call and formal nominations of Trump and Pence. The proceedings will be attended by six delegates from each state and territory.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

Melania Trump will headline the night with a speech given from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, D.C.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

The third night will feature Pence's acceptance speech, given from Fort McHenry National Park in Baltimore, Maryland.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

The fourth and final night will headlined by Trump, who will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House lawn in Washington, D.C. It will mark the first time a Republican nominee has not accepted the nomination in person since Alf Landon in 1936.