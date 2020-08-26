RNC live stream day 3: How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention

Republican National Convention start time, channel Night 3 of the RNC starts at 9 p.m. ET and ends at 11 p.m. ET. That schedule runs until Thursday, Aug. 27 on most major news channels, YouTube and social media.

It's almost time to watch the RNC live streams of day 3 of the 2020 Republican National Convention, which will be headlined by Vice President Mike Pence's official acceptance speech.

The RNC has already formally nominated President Donald Trump and Pence for reelection after a state roll call on Monday. The Republican National Convention is being held somewhat virtually, due to safety and health regulations caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But some speeches are being delivered live from Washington, D.C.. Trump will likely make his big Thursday night address from the White House.

The convention was originally set to take place in Charlotte, NC, then moved to Jacksonville, Florida.

The first two nights of the RNC included speeches from Donald Trump Jr., former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The rest of the convention will feature Trump's other children as well as Republican party luminaries.

Citizens who are speaking during the convention include: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who brandished their guns in front of Black Lives Matter protesters in July; Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school massacre; and Nick Sandmann, the Kentucky student filmed in confrontation with Native American protester.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Republican National Convention online.

How to watch the Republican National Convention anywhere, with a VPN

Just because American networks aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the RNC speeches if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch the 2020 RNC live streams in the US

The three major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS and NBC — and Fox News will air the convention on all four nights from 10-11 p.m. ET. To watch the full program, from 9-11 p.m., tune into CNN, PBS, MSNBC or C-SPAN.

For access to these channels, you'll need a digital antenna or a cable package. If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the DNC on live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels including CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.

The RNC will also be available to stream online at the RNC website and on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Peacock subscribers can also get live coverage and analysis of the RNC with Chuck Todd on the NBC News NOW channel beginning at 8 p.m. ET, followed by 10 p.m. primetime special.

How to watch 2020 RNC live streams in the UK

Canadians and Brits who want to keep up with the DNC can watch at the RNC website or on the RNC app available on Apple TV, the Roku Channel and Fire TV. If you want to use the live TV service you already subscribe to, you'll need ExpressVPN.

Republican National Convention schedule of speakers

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

The first night, taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, will include the state roll call and formal nominations of Trump and Pence. The proceedings will be attended by six delegates from each state and territory. Speakers include:

Senator Tim Scott

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise

Representative Matt Gaetz

Representative Jim Jordan

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign fundraiser and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.

Natalie Harp, Trump campaign advisory board member

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA

Kim Klacik, Republican congressional nominee

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters

Sean Parnell, Republican congressional nominee

Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Donald Trump, Jr., oldest son of President Trump

Tanya Weinreis, small business owner whose coffee shop qualified for a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

Melania Trump will headline the night with a speech given from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, D.C. Other speakers incldue:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson, anti-abortion rights activist

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation vice president

Mary Ann Mendoza, mother whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann, student who sued news outlets after confrontation with Native American activist

Eric Trump, son of President Trump

Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Trump

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

The third night will feature Pence's acceptance speech, given from Fort McHenry National Park in Baltimore, Maryland. Other speakers include:

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Joni Ernst

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw

Representative Elise Stefanik

Representative Lee Zeldin

Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence

Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor

Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to the vice president

Jack Brewer, former NFL player

Sister Dede Byrne, surgeon and military veteran

Madison Cawthorn, Republican congressional nominee

Scott Dane, executive director, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota

Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist

Ryan Holets, police officer known for adopting opioid-addicted baby

Michael McHale, National Association of Police Organizations president

Burgess Owens, former NFL player and GOP congressional nominee

Lara Trump, Trump campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

The fourth and final night will headlined by Trump, who will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House lawn in Washington, D.C. It will mark the first time a Republican nominee has not accepted the nomination in person since Alf Landon in 1936. Other speakers include: