Ring’s video doorbells can now detect packages — what you need to know

Know when your deliveries arrive

ring video doorbell pictured on a blue door
(Image credit: Ring)

Among all the other announcements at the Amazon Event was one crucial tidbit: Ring video doorbells are finally getting package detection. However, this feature won't be available on all Ring video doorbells. Here's what we know about package detection on Ring video doorbells, and when it's coming.

As someone who's reviewed most of the best video doorbells, one feature I've come to prize above most is package detection. As part of my job, I receive a lot of packages, and since my home office is in my attic — two flights up from the front door — it's nice to know if I need to trundle down the stairs to pick up something. 

During the pandemic, deliveries have only increased, further raising the possibility that my packages could be stolen by porch pirates — another reason why this feature has become more valuable

Both of Google's video doorbells (the Nest Doorbell and the Nest Hello) have package detection, as does the Arlo Video Doorbell. The Nest even goes one further and notifies you when a package has been removed, alerting you to the possibility that something has been swiped.

For the longest time, Ring video doorbells have not had this feature, a curious omission given the company's prominence among video doorbell makers. 

So, I'm glad to see Ring is finally adding package detection. However, the feature will only be available initially on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Video Doorbell (2020); the company says it hopes to make it available on more models next year. 

Also, in order to use the package-detection feature, you'll have to subscribe to a Ring Protect Basic, Plus or Pro plan. Here's how Ring's plans compare to the best security camera storage plans.

We plan to test out package detection soon enough; one thing we like about the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is its more vertically oriented image, which lets you see more of your front stoop closer to your door — where packages are most likely to be dropped. 

