Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 just leaked with 'Head to Toe view'

Amazon owned Ring has a brand new Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 in the works, according to a now removed listing on the Candadian Best Buy site, spotted by ZatzNotFunny.

The cached version of the page still exists, and gives us a good idea of what to expect from this sequel. While the design looks pretty familiar, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 has some key improvements mentioned in the specs.

The main reason to upgrade is a boost in the video stream quality, which jumps from 1080p on the original to 1536p on the new model. That sounds a slightly unusual figure until you read the explanation: the “expanded Head to Toe view allows you to clearly see who is at your door.”

That is extremely handy. Anybody who has installed a video doorbell before will be aware that taking in a whole scene isn’t entirely straightforward, and being able to see the ground where packages may or may not be left is especially useful with the world relying on deliveries more than ever.

The rest of the listing will sound familiar to anybody who has browsed Ring’s product listings before, though the mention of “3D motion detection” could be interesting. Although its meaning isn’t explained, it suggests that Ring could be introducing a touchless doorbell feature, where the device can tell if somebody is standing in front of it to give you advanced warning of someone showing up at your door.

There’s also support for Alexa greetings — a feature that was introduced to the current Ring Video Doorbell Pro earlier this week. As long as you subscribe to Ring Protect ($3 per month or $30 a year), Alexa can take messages or offer instructions for delivery drivers with packages.

Before it was pulled, Best Buy listed the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 at CA$325, which converts to around $250. It had a release date of March 31, 2021, and while that could very well be accurate, retailers often put placeholder dates on their listings until the manufacturers provide official confirmation, so it’s best to take that with a pinch of salt.

That said, Ring’s last big release — the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus — first went on sale on April 8, 2020, so it might not be too far off the money if the company has decided on an annual upgrade schedule.