Ring is fixing the worst thing about its video doorbells

Ring's video doorbells work well, but they all have the same problem: They don't show the area at the very front of your door, the place where someone is most likely to leave a package.

Ring is looking to remedy that with its newest video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. The camera has a wider vertical field of view so you can see more of your doorstep. But this added perspective won't come cheap.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: Price and availability

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is available for preorder starting today (Feb. 24), and will ship on March 31. It costs $249.99, making it the most expensive doorbell from Ring outside the $349 Ring Video Doorbell Elite, which requires professional installation.

Ring will continue to sell the first-generation Ring Video Doorbell Pro, which has been discounted to $169.

With the addition of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, the company will have eight video doorbells. The others are the Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($59), the 2nd-generation Ring Video Doorbell ($99), the Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($179), the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus ($199), the Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($169), the Ring Video Doorbell Elite ($349), and the Ring Peephole Cam ($199).

Want to see how they stack up? Check out our Ring Video Doorbell vs. Ring 3 vs. Ring Pro comparison.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: Camera

(Image credit: Ring)

Much is already known about the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, thanks to an inadvertent posting on a Canadian Best Buy site.

To recap: The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 will have a camera with a resolution of 1536 x 1536, with a 150-degree field of view both vertically and horizontally. To date, all Ring video doorbells have had about a 150-degree field of view horizontally, but just a 90-degree FOV vertically.

As a result, unless you tilted the doorbell far downward, the bottom edge of the video would start a few feet from your door. If a package was dropped at the very foot of your door, there'd be no way to see it.

This is a problem not just with Ring but with most video doorbells on the market. The Nest Hello, our top pick among the best video doorbells, has a 160-degree diagonal field of view and a 4:3 aspect ratio, which gets you a bit closer.

For all its other faults, the Maximus Answer Dualcam is the only video doorbell that really addresses the problem, with a second camera that points directly down.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: Design

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 looks nearly identical to its predecessor. At 4 x 1.8 x 0.88 inches, it's quite narrow and should easily fit on a doorframe. However, unlike the 2nd-generation Ring Video Doorbell and the Ring Video Doorbell 3, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 doesn't have a battery backup. It needs to be installed where there are existing doorbell wires.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: Features

(Image credit: Ring)

Apart from its camera, Ring is launching two new features with the Video Doorbell Pro 2.

3D Motion Detection: Rather than relying on the doorbell's camera to detect motion, the Video Doorbell Pro 2 uses radar to sense objects up to 30 feet from your front door.

Users can set the threshold for when the camera starts recording to better eliminate false recordings from, say, a passing car, while ensuring that you capture the entirety of someone approaching your door.

(Image credit: Ring)

The second feature is called Bird's Eye View, which shows an overhead view of your house and the path a person took towards your front door from the time they were first detected. While it might not be particularly useful to chart people coming up to your door, it could be helpful to track individuals sneaking across your yard.

The one feature I'd still like to see, though, is package detection, also a feature found on the Nest Hello as well as the Arlo Video Doorbell. In this age when we're getting more deliveries than ever, it's nice to know if there's something on your doorstep — or if someone else came and took it.

We hope to get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 soon to review it, so stay tuned.