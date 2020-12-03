Best Ring Video Doorbell deals in December 2020

This year's Ring Video Doorbell deals are knocking at your door, just waiting to offer you great savings on all Ring products.

From its beginnings as a pitch on Shark Tank, Ring has grown to be one of the biggest names in video doorbells. Now owned by Amazon, it has expanded to making security cameras, smart lightning devices for your home and garden, and DIY security systems.

While the majority of deals for Ring video doorbells were on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we expect others to pop up throughout the holiday season. For instance, right now you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169 at B&H Photo, a savings of $70.

Keep scrolling for the best Ring Video Doorbell deals to help you protect your home.

Ring Video Doorbell deals

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $200 now $149 @ B&H Photo

Ring's mid-tier video doorbell connects to Wi-Fi using 5GHz as well as the 2.4GHz band. It runs on either battery power or household current. It comes with a set of four interchangeable face plates to more closely match your house's exterior.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $249 now $169 @ B&H Photo

This is one of the best prices we've seen. While the Video Doorbell Pro has to be wired to get power, it has a slim design, excellent video quality, and great motion detection. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: was $229 now $169 @ B&H Photo

More on the way: The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus has one advantage over the Ring Video Doorbell 3: It captures four seconds of "pre-roll footage," so you get a better look at who's approaching your front door. View Deal

Ring Peephole Cam: was $129 now $79 @ B&H Photo

If you want to make your peephole smart, this is the way to do it. The Peephole cam replaces you normal peephole, and lets you see and talk to visitors on your smartphone or tablet.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus w/ Echo Show 5: was $319 now $274 @ Amazon

Essentially the same deal as the one above, but with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which can record "pre-roll" footage, so you get a better look at who's coming to your door. View Deal

Ring Peephole Cam w/ Echo Show 5: was $219 now $174 @ Amazon

This super-easy-to-install version of the Video Doorbell just pops onto either side of your front door. It runs on batteries but otherwise has all the features of the second-generation Ring. And, this deal comes with the Echo Show 5 for $45 off.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show 5: was $339 now $294 @ Amazon

Ring's premium doorbell gives you motion detection and full-color pre-roll in a very small package. It also adds customizable motion zones. You'll never have to change the batteries because the Ring Video Doorbell Pro runs on your household current. And, this deal comes with the Echo Show 5.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell deals: What to look for

Amazon, Ring's owner, is offering good deals on Ring doorbells and security cameras, although some other retailers are undercutting even those numbers. When it comes to the best Ring Video Doorbell deals, look for discounts of $30 or more on current-generation video doorbells.

Amazon also has a habit of bundling the Ring Video Doorbell with Alexa-enabled smart displays, such as the Amazon Echo Show 5. It's a good way to get both items on sale, and you can use the Echo Show 5 (as well as any other Amazon smart display) to view live video from the Ring doorbell, and talk with the person at your door.