Ring Fit Adventure, Switch Pro Controller both on sale at Amazon

Presidents Day sales have started early this year and Amazon has some great deals for Switch fans.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale for $59. That's $11 off and the lowest price we've seen for this must-have Switch accessory. Meanwhile, Amazon also has the hard-to-find Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure on sale for $69. That's $10 off and the cheapest it's ever been. These are some of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen since the holidays.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $70 now $59 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller matches the Joy-Cons with motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support, but its more ergonomic design gives you better grips that help you stay comfy during extended gameplay. It's now on sale for $59. View Deal

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Hurry! The Ring Fit Adventure is now in stock and on sale at Amazon. The Ring Fit Adventure is a fun peripheral for Switch owners who want to burn some calories while playing games. Add it to your cart to see the discounted price, which is one of the best deals we've seen. View Deal

The official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories there is. Unless I'm playing a game that doesn't support it, I won't use any other controller with the Switch.

Its comfortable design makes it ideal for marathons of matchups in Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart 8. Plus, it's got HD rumble motion controls, dual analog control sticks and a built-in Amiibo reader. You can pair the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to the Switch in both docked and undocked modes, which is why I always pack it when I go on trips.

Meanwhile, the Ring Fit Adventure has been a life saver during the pandemic. It consists of two accessories — a Ring-Con and a Leg Strap. In our Ring Fit Adventure review, we were able to figure out how to use the Ring-Con relatively fast. Ring Fit Adventure, the name of the included game, is an obstacle course-style adventure that'll have you running in place, pulling on the Ring-Con, and performing repetitive sets of squats.

These deals are bound to sell out, so get them now while you can.