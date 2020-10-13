Ring Doorbell and Echo Show bundle is amazing Prime Day deal at 50% off

There are many elements to a smart home – so many, in fact, that getting started can prove intimidating. That’s why this Prime Day deal is so appealing: it’s a great way to get started without spending an arm and a leg.

For a limited time, you can get both the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 for just $150. That' a substantial 48% savings compared to the normal $290 bundle cost.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5: was $290 now $150 @ Amazon

These two products go hand in hand, making your home truly smart. With the Ring Video Doorbell 3, you can screen visitors with a live feed of your front door. The Echo Show 5 will intelligently pull this up on screen, and you get all the other great Alexa features.View Deal

It’s often the case that Amazon’s best Prime Day discounts come on its own products, and this is a doozie — not just because of the price, but how well the two work together.

For those unfamiliar, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 will send a live stream of the area around your door when somebody arrives, letting you both screen visitors and talk to people remotely. This works whether you're home or 100 miles away.

Typically, this is done with your smartphone, but because the Echo Show 5 adds a screen to the usual smart speaker experience, it will automatically pull up a video from your front door when anybody arrives. No more scrabbling for your phone while your hands are sticky from cooking; you can just answer the door virtually instead.

Aside from how well the two products work together, they’re both solid products in their own right. We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but it’s essentially the same as the Plus version, without the pre-roll feature that lets you see four seconds before somebody enters the frame. We ended up giving that slightly enhanced model four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus review.

Our Echo Show 5 review, meanwhile, ended with a three-star rating, but that was for an asking price of $90. This is a great bundle for a great price; if you’ve been tempted to dip your toes in smart home functionality, this is undoubtedly a great place to start.

