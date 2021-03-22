Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City cast, trailer, release date and everything else we know

The Resident Evil movie, entitled "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" is coming — and it's coming soon. And while there have been many Resident Evil movies, you don't need to know who the Umbrella Corporation is to understand what's going on in Raccoon City.

The film is going to be an introduction to the situation that led to the first and second Resident Evil games. That means that the film will be set in 1998, so expect some flashbacks to what it was like when we only had a PlayStation and had no idea how hard it would be to find a PS5.

The best Netflix shows to binge watch now

Best streaming services, ranked

While the specific plot points for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City are TBA, we do have some details. First off, it will be split between two locations: Raccoon City Police Station and the Spencer Mansion.

You can also probably can get a pretty good idea about the film by playing Resident Evil 2 Remake. Director Johannes Roberts called that game the template for this movie.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City cast and crew

The film's main cast is filled with Resident Evil's most familiar characters. Yes, both Chris and Claire Redfield (Robbie Amell and Kaya Scodelario, respectively) are here, as well as Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen) and Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia).

Director Johannes Roberts is familiar with suspense-driven horror. Known for the 47 Meters Down films, which are filled with sharks, Roberts cites John Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13 and The Fog as his "filmic inspiration."

Roberts has explained that his other inspiration is from his own fandom of the original Resident Evil games. He told Deadline Hollywood "I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them."

Interestingly enough, Roberts has intent to make the Raccoon City world a lot more relatable, too. He also told Deadline that his aim is to tell "a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences."

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is coming out on September 3, 2021. It seems like it will get a theatrical release, as no word about a streaming service has been announced.

Sony announced the movie's full title with a tweet:

Enjoy your stay. @ResidentEvil: #WelcomeToRaccoonCity is only in theaters September 3. pic.twitter.com/DZn28klsJBMarch 22, 2021 See more

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer

There is no Welcome to Raccoon City trailer yet. That being said, we could get a new Resident Evil adaptation trailer sooner rather than later. Netflix has a pair of Resident Evil properties under development, a CGI animated movie Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and a live-action TV show focusing on Wesker’s children.