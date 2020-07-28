Resident Evil Village release date, trailer, cast and more

Like Resident Evil 7 before it, Resident Evil Village looks to take Capcom’s iconic survival-horror franchise to an even bolder new direction. The eighth core installment in the series, Village brings the action to a gothic winter town, complete with werewolves, vampires and what looks like a shocking villainous turn for one of Resident Evil’s most beloved characters.

Set to debut on the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles in addition to PC, Resident Evil Village has the potential to be the most ambitious entry yet in one of gaming’s most stories series. Here’s everything we know so far about Resident Evil Village, including the game’s release date, trailer, cast and possible plot points.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Which console should you get?

The best PC games to play now

Resident Evil Village is currently slated to release in 2021, with no specific month or quarter listed just yet. The past few major Resident Evil releases have launched between January and April over the last few years, so we’ve got our fingers crossed for an early 2021 release.

According to the Resident Evil Village website , the next major update on the game is coming in August. Whether this will contain release date info, new gameplay footage or other details remains to be seen.

Resident Evil Village trailer

The debut Resident Evil Village trailer has a whole lot going on in it, revealing the return of Ethan Winters, a creepy new gothic village, vampires, werewolves and a shocking turn for Chris Redfield. Check it out below:

Is Resident Evil Village coming to PS4?

Resident Evil Village is currently slated for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. So if you plan on playing the game on console, it’s looking like you’ll have to upgrade from your PS4 or Xbox One.

Resident Evil Village cast

(Image credit: Capcom)

According to the game’s official synopsis, we already know that Resident Evil 7 protagonist Ethan Winters (Todd Soley), his wife Mia (Katie O’Hagan), and longtime RE mainstay Chris Redfield (David Vaughn) are all returning for Village. The game’s debut trailer teases many new characters we don’t know much about yet, but some recent leaks and rumors give us an idea of what to expect.

Citing people who have allegedly played a special playtest for Village, Biohazard Declassified reports that the witch-like woman we see in the trailer is named Olga, and features in one of the game’s boss fights. The trailer also shows many new villagers that will likely play a key role in the story, so we should know more about them soon.

Resident Evil Village story

(Image credit: Capcom)

Spoilers for Resident Evil 7 follow.

Village is set several years after Resident Evil 7. That game saw Ethan Winters and his wife Mia escape a monster-infested Louisiana home after being tormented by the Baker family, who themselves were under the control of the deadly bioweapon named Eveline. Despite finding a peaceful life in a new town, things are suddenly thrust into chaos when longtime protagonist Chris Redfield shows up and forces Ethan into a “new and twisted nightmare in search of answers.”

Despite being the one who rescued Ethan at the end of Resident Evil 7, Chris is seen shooting Mia in the Village trailer. There’s very likely more to this scene than meets the eye, but it appears that Capcom is teasing some kind of villainous turn for one of the series’ most enduring stars. Resident Evil 7 revealed that Chris has been working for a newly reformed Umbrella Corporation, and it’s possible that his new role could be more sinister than it seemed on the surface.

Resident Evil Village gameplay

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil Village will see a return to the first-person gameplay that was first introduced in Resident Evil 7. If it’s anything like the previous core installment in the series, Village will likely contain a healthy mix of combat, exploration and puzzle solving.

The trailer teases some interesting new enemy types, including what look like werewolves and vampires. We also see a giant enemy leap towards the player with an axe, reminiscent of the executioner in Resident Evil 5. The game’s inventory screen looks like a hybrid of the recent Resident Evil releases and the more expansive arsenal of Resident Evil 7, with a myriad of blocks you can use to organize your weapons, ammo and healing items with.

According to the alleged playtest info reported on by Biohazard Declassified , some enemies in the game carry weapons such as swords and spears, and some will grab and bite like they do in this year’s Resident Evil 3 remake. Weapons may include a handgun (like the one we see in the trailer), a shotgun and a knife.

Will Resident Evil Village have VR?

One of Resident Evil 7’s standout features was PlayStation VR support on PS4, which made the immersive first-person horror that much more terrifying. There’s no word yet on whether Village will also have VR support. We do know that the PS5 will support the existing VR headset, on top of the myriad of VR headset options for folks playing on PC.