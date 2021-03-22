Resident Evil Village PC system requirements revealed — and it's good news

Capcom has unveiled both the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Resident Evil Village ahead of the game's release on May 7, 2021. Overall, it's good news for PC gamers, with most mid-range gaming computers looking to be able run the game in 1080p resolution.

The system requirements were published on the game's Steam page, with Capcom's Japanese website also revealing further details on what specs are needed to run Resident Evil Village with ray tracing enabled.

According to Capcom, most lower mid-range gaming setups will be able to meet the minimum system requirements needed to run Resident Evil Village on PC in 1080p resolution:

Resident Evil Village minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX: Version 12

Resident Evil Village recommended requirements

For optimal performance, Capcom also shared the recommended system requirements, which are essentially a tier up in terms of hardware:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

DirectX: Version 12

Resident Evil Village ray tracing requirements

However, gamers looking to have the most immersive experience possible will need a beefier GPU in order to meet the ray tracing recommended requirements and run Resident Evil Village in 4K resolution:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (4K/45fps) / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (4K/60fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (4K/45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6800 (4K/45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (4K/60fps)

DirectX: Version 12

Capcom has yet to disclose how much free storage is needed to install Resident Evil Village. According to an alleged leak posted on Twitter by @PlayStationSize, the game could have a file size of a bit over 27GB on PS5, though this has not been confirmed by Capcom. However, the official Microsoft Store listing indicates that the file size is closer to 45GB, though this might be taking into account a day one patch and an expected multiplayer mode.

In case you've been living under a rock, Resident Evil Village is the upcoming eighth installment of the famous Resident Evil franchise. Announced last summer, it's one of the most anticipated games of the year, with a confirmed release date of May 7. The game will be released for PC as well as previous and new-gen consoles, including PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

A recently released gameplay demo and trailer revealed that Resident Evil Village will take place in a creepy gothic village infested with vampires and werewolves. Fans of the previous game will also be glad to see the return of Ethan and Mia Winters, as well as veteran Resident Evil character Chris Redfield.