Mophie's New 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is the AirPower We Never Got

Multi-device Mophie power stations arrived at Apple Stores and online today, offering 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 options for charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Mophie's charging pads are exclusive to Apple and available in black and white. The Dual Charging Wireless Pad ($99.95) juices up iPhones and AirPods, while the the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad ($139.95) adds Apple Watch support.

The pad features 7.5W fast wireless charging, with designated nooks for for each of your devices. It might remind you of the bygone AirPower, an Apple product that never made it shelves.

After months of delays, Apple pulled the plug on its ill-fated AirPower charging mat in March. Apple tried to crack the code on the complex device, but ultimately scrapped the initiative. It turned out charging three or more devices at the same time that all have different power requirements wasn't so simple.

An obvious difference between Mophie's power station and Apple's AirPower is the design. The AirPower did not require you place a device on specific section of the mat, whereas the Mophie's pad appoints a position for each product.

These aren’t the only wireless charging stations on the market, but the Mophie's multi-charging device might be the most inclusive we've seen.

We also approve of anything that can clear our messy nightstands of wire clutter.