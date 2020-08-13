Red Sox vs Yankees live stream: How to watch the MLB series online

Red Sox vs Yankees start time The first Red Sox vs Yankees game of this series starts tomorrow (Aug. 14) at 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT / 12:05 a.m. BST, on YES and NESN.

The Saturday (Aug. 15) game begins at 7:07 p.m. ET, and is on FOX, while the Sunday (Aug. 16) game starts at 7:08 p.m. ET, and is on ESPN.

We've got another weekend Red Sox vs Yankees live stream series, and all that's missing (aside from fans) is any pitchers being pencilled in. Yes, Boston's visiting New York for another three-game series, and while the weather in Gotham is dreary, forecasts look like there should be enough dry hours for at least games 1 and 2.

As of Thursday morning, momentum appears to be in the corner of the home team, as the Yankees have come off of back to back wins over the visiting Atlanta Braves, while Tampa Bay's Rays have crushed the Red Sox in consecutive outings in Boston. We're guessing Bostonians will be happy for the chance to get their team out of Fenway, and for the Bronx 'Bleacher Creatures' to be in absentia.

The teams also have similarly lopsided records as I type, with the Yankees entering the series 12-6, and the Sox at 6-12 before their final game of the Rays series that started earlier today (Aug. 13).

But going into this weekend, without pitchers assigned, we do have some things to expect: dingers, to be precise. Aaron Judge and J.D. Martinez have the hottest bats in baseball. While Judge has powered the Yankees to wins, Martinez' bat hasn't proven enough for the Sox, even with a grand slam in the bottom of the 8th in Wednesday night's game against the Rays.

Here's everything you need to watch the Red Sox vs Yankees live streams:

How to avoid Red Sox vs Yankees blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Red Sox vs Yankees. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Red Sox vs Yankees live streams are kinda hard to find for those who have cut the cord. The Friday game is on YES and NESN, and those in NYC can watch YES on Hulu with Live TV, and Fubo TV has NESN, but for regional limitations apply (and they don't specify how that works). Stuck with a blackout? As we've said before, Express VPN is a great way to skirt these annoyances. The game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT.

Saturday's 7:07 ET game and Sunday's 7:08 ET matchup take place on Fox and ESPN, respectively. You can get both games on Fubo TV and Sling TV, but if you go for the latter, get Sling Orange + Blue as Fox is on Sling Blue and ESPN is on Sling Orange.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$60 per year), is also streaming the game, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to FOX, ESPN and NESN (available in select regions), it's also got on demand movies, so you're not just watching sports. View Deal

For the weekend games, get the $45 Sling TV Orange + Blue for both FOX and ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. View Deal

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in the UK

Folks in the UK have an easier time tuning into Red Sox vs Yankees: it's on BT Sport (which has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021). Specifically, the game is going to be broadcast on BT Sports ESPN.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in Canada

In Canada, you'll watch only see Sunday's Red Sox vs Yankees live stream on TV, and it's on TSN1.

You can get TSN on most pay TV services, or buy it outright as a standalone package.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.