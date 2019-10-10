Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Specs Revealed: Hope You Have 150GB Handy

Clear those SSDs now: Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally coming to PC on November 5th, and it's bringing with it a pretty hefty storage requirement.

Rockstar has detailed the PC-specific features and system requirements for the PC port of its popular open-world western, which will eat up a hefty 150GB of your gaming PC or gaming laptop's storage drive.

Here's a quick look at Red Dead Redemption 2's PC specs:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Minimum Specifications

OS: Windows 7

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX 6300

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Storage: 150GB

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Red Dead Redemption 2 Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10 April 2018 Update

CPU: Intel Corei7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

Storage: 150GB

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC features

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Rockstar also outlined some of the PC-specific perks of Red Dead 2's PC version, which include increased draw distances, more realistic lighting, more detailed snow trails, improved reflections and deeper shadows. The PC version of the game will support HDR and high resolutions of 4K and beyond, and will support multi-monitor and widescreen modes for those with an array of high-end gaming monitors.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also deliver additional bounty hunter missions, gang hideouts, treasure maps, missions, horses and weapons to story mode, though its unclear if these updates will come to the existing PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game. Of course, if you don't have a beefy rig, you'll also be able to stream Red Dead Redemption 2 via Google Stadia when it launches in November.