Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Champions League semi-final online

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream could be another Champions League semi-final classic — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City channel, start time The Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream takes place Wednesday, May 4.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST/ 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

These two European heavyweights served up an incredible game when they met last week. It finished 4-3 to City, but both sides had other chances and the football was attacking and exciting throughout the 90 minutes.

Neutrals would be forgiven for hoping we get another 120 minutes of it in the second leg, which isn't impossible; there's no away goals rule now, so a Real Madrid win by a single goal would take it to extra time and then, possibly penalties.

Both sides had successful weekends, with Real picking up their 35th La Liga thanks to a 4-0 win over Espanyol and Man City beating Leeds by the same score to move closer to the Premier League title. But both would probably prefer to add the Champions League to their trophy cabinet — so expect more thrilling, end-to-end action on Wednesday.

Who will win through to the final? Find out by watching the Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream, wherever you are.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.



How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream on Paramount Plus. Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.