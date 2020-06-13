Real Madrid vs Eibar live stream: Channels, how to watch La Liga

Real Madrid vs Eibar start time, channel Tomorrow (Sunday, June 14), Real Madrid vs Eibar live streams kick off at 1:30 p.m. Eastern (7:30 p.m. CET local time) today. That's 10:30 a.m. Pacific and 6:30 p.m. GMT.

La Liga continues with Barcelona vs Mallorca. Live streams for the next big game El Gran Derbi are a must for this match, as we get to see Lionel Messi perform for the first time in a very long time.

In the shadow of Sevilla's 2-0 shutout of Real Betis, Mallorca enters this game hoping to avoid a similar blanking. The last time tow two faced, Messi scored 3 goals (at 17, 41 and 83 minutes in) — more than all of Mallorca made combined (Ante Budimir took a pair), in a 5-2 Barcelona win.

The restarted La Liga season sees Barcelona in the driver's seat, with a 2-point advantage over Real Madrid, and in addition to Messi, Luis Suarez is returning from a knee injury. This adds up to bad odds for Mallorca, currently in 18th place. Maybe the time off will help them reset, and who knows what an empty arena will do for play.

So, for those excited for these marquee names returning to the play, or just for more La Liga action — as well as the folks happy to find some live sports — here's how to watch a Barcelona vs Mallorca live stream, including tips on using a VPN to find a broadcast of the match.

How can I use a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs Eibar?

Away from home during Real Madrid vs Eibar? With a virtual private network (VPN), you can surf the web from anywhere in the world while disguising your location. That allows you to access the same streaming services overseas that you can when you're at home.

We've tested many different options to find the best VPN service, and our pick is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none when it comes to VPN options.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Eibar in the US

US viewers will watch Real Madrid vs Eibar live on beIN sports. Coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT.

The annoying part about BeIN, which I found when I used to watch pro wrestling on that channel, is that it's one of those hard to find networks buried high up in cable listings, and often something you have to pay extra for. Fortunately, a pair of streaming services do include beIN, allowing you to live stream Real Madrid vs Eibar.

The cheapest option is Sling TV, which features a World Sports package in addition to its standard array of Blue and Orange channel packages. World Sports costs $10 a month and includes beIN among its five channels. Fubo.TV, available for $55 a month also includes beIN in addition to more than 100 other channels.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Eibar in the UK

Those in the United Kingdom will watch Real Madrid vs Eibar on LaLigaTV as part of Premier Sports. Throughout June, Sky UK customers can watch LaLigaTV for free by visiting the Premier Sports website and registering with the promo code BACKTOWIN.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Eibar in Canada

As in the US, Canadian soccer fans need to turn to beIN to watch Real Madrid vs Eibar and the rest of La Liga's matches. Canadian viewers can also get beIN through Fubo.TV.

How to live stream La Liga matches in Australia

beIN also delivers La Liga coverage in Australia. Foxtel customers can add beIN to their service for an extra fee, while Kayo Sports includes beIn in its package of sports channels.