Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream: Watch the latest El Clasico clash

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona start time and channels The Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match kicks off 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Saturday (April 10). In the U.S. you can watch the match on BeIn Sports, while UK viewers will need La Liga TV.

The Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream shows both teams entering their El Clásico derby in an unusual place — neither team is in first place in La Liga. But that could change depending on the outcome of their face-off on Saturday.

Barcelona is just a point behind league leaders Atletico Madrid heading into the Real Madrid match. Meanwhile, Madrid are three points off the lead. So the winner of the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match will go top of the table — at least until Atletico plays Real Betis on Sunday.

In other words, there's plenty at stake when Real Madrid host Barcelona in one of the most anticipated La Liga matches of the year. And you don't have to miss it — if you know where you can catch a Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream.

How can I use a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live streams?

If it's tricky finding a live stream of Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, don't fret that you'll miss out on what could be Lionel Messi's final El Clásico as a member of Barca. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you disguise the location from which you're surfing the web. That, in turn, opens up a number of possible live streams that might not otherwise be available in your area.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You'll need BeIn Sports to live stream Real Madrid vs. Barcelona this Saturday. That could be a challenge, as BeIn isn't included by default in a lot of cable TV packages. You can always try turning to a streaming service that carries BeIn, though. And in that case, your best bets are Sling TV and FuboTV.

On Sling, BeIn is part of the service's $10/month World Sports package. Fubo.TV includes BeIn as part of its $65/month service along with 120 other channels.

Sling.TV: Get the World Sports package for $10/month on Sling and you get six channels. If you want more, you can always package Sling Orange or Sling Blue ($35/month each) with an $11/month Sports Extra package.View Deal

Fubo.TV: In addition to more than 100 channels, Fubo.TV features a cloud DVR for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., you can watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona through La Liga TV, a Premier Sports channel that you can include with your Sky or Virgin Media subscription. It costs £10.99 to £12.99 per month depending on your TV provider. A streaming-only option featuring just La Liga TV costs £6.99 per month.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As in the U.S., BeIn has the rights to broadcast Real Madrid vs. Barcelona to Canadian fans of La Liga.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live streams in other countries

Here's a sampling of where you can find Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in other parts of the world.

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2 Brazil: ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1 Germany: Blue Sport, DAZN

Blue Sport, DAZN Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

Premier Sports ROI 1, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live

DAZN, WOWOW Live Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Puerto Rico: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App

SportsMax 2, SportsMax App Spain: Partidazo in Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+, Mitele Plus, Movistar Laliga 1

For more options to stream Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.