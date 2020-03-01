Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream: How to watch El Clasico right now

The waiting is over... El Clasico has arrived! And it's time to get your Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream ready. Whoever wins this huge encounter will be in the driver seat for the title in Spain's La Liga. Just two points separate league leaders Barcelona from second place Real Madrid, so plenty is at stake in this showdown.

This match-up figures to be extremely lively since Real Madrid can leapfrog Barcelona for first place in La Liga with a home win. Here's where you can find a live stream of Real Madrid vs. Barcelona along with tips on using a VPN to watch El Clasico.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona start time, channel The Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match is scheduled for Sunday, March 1 in Madrid, with kickoff at 9 p.m. CET. That's 3 p.m. EST/noon PST. U.S. viewers can watch El Clasico on beIN (or, indeed, Sling TV), a cable channel that's also carrying the match in Canada. UK viewers can find Real Madrid vs. Barcelona on LaLigaTV as part of Premier Sports.

How can I use a VPN to live stream the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match?

If you're someplace where you can't watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona on Sunday, a virtual private network, or VPN, can come in handy. With a VPN, you can disguise where you're surfing the web from, allowing you to access the same streaming services you subscribe to back home.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

How can I watch the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match from anywhere in the world?

U.S. viewers will need to have a cable or satellite TV package that includes beIN. That can be tricky, as beIN isn't included in a lot of common TV subscriptions. You can live stream events like Real Madrid vs. Barcelona from the beIn website, but you're required to sign in with a TV provider. Note you can't stream beIn through Safari.

In the U.K., you can watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona through LaLigaTV, a channel included in Premier Sports. That services costs between £5.99 and £9.99 per month depending on what package you opt for through Sky or Virgin.

How can I live stream Real Madrid vs. Barcelona without a cable TV subscription?

If you don't have cable TV or beIN isn't a part of your cable package, you're not out of luck when it comes to watching Real Madrid vs. Barcelona. Just sign up for a subscription TV service that includes beIN among its channels.

Your cheapest option comes through Sling TV, which in addition to its Blue and Orange package of channels also offers a World Sports package for $10 a month. World Sports includes beIN among its channels.

Sling TV: For $10 a month, you can get Sling's World Sports package, which includes beIN sports among other channels.View Deal

Your other choice when it comes to subscription services that offer beIN is Fubo.TV. You'll pay more at Fubo than you will with Sling, as Fubo.TV costs $55 a month, but you'll get a lot more channels, with many of them focused on live sports. Fubo.TV includes a cloud DVR, too, in case you want to record Real Madrid vs. Barcelona to watch the match later.