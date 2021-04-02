RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich live stream: Watch the battle for the Bundesliga title

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich start time and channels The RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich match kicks off at 12:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 a.m. PDT on Saturday (April 3). US viewers can watch the match on ESPN2 on cable TV or stream it with a subscription to ESPN Plus. In the UK, RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich airs on BT Sport.

Saturday's RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich live stream is as close as you can get to a title decider at this stage of the campaign. Yes, of the eight matches left in the Bundesliga 2020-21 season, this might be one of the biggest.

A win by RB Leipzig, and the team is just a point behind Bayern Munich in the table. Should Bayern Munich win, however, and the defending Bundesliga champs would have a seven-point gap between them and their closest challenger — big enough to cruise to their ninth straight title.

It won't be easy for Bayern Munich, which will be without top scorer Robert Lewandowski, who was injured while on international duty for Poland last week.

The last time these two sides faced off, it was a 3-3 draw back in Munich. So the return RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich match figures to be one to watch this weekend. Here's where you can find a live stream of this Bundesliga battle between the top two teams.

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich live streams in the U.S.

Typically, Bundesliga matches stream on ESPN Plus in the U.S., as ESPN's subscription streaming service has the rights to all German league matches. And that's certainly the case with Saturday's RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich, which you can watch on ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus: You don't need a cable subscription to enjoy ESPN Plus. Simply pay the $5.99 monthly fee, and you'll not only get to stream RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich, but other soccer matches from around the globe as well. ESPN Plus also contains original programming and gives you access to exclusive articles at ESPN.com.

But RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich is a big enough match that ESPN2 is picking up the broadcast to show to cable subscribers. That means you can stream the match on ESPN.com or through the ESPN mobile app on Android and iOS, though you'll need to use your cable company login information to sign in.

If you don't subscribe to cable and you're looking for more variety than what ESPN Plus has to offer, you could always sign up for a streaming service like Sling or Fubo.TV. Both services include ESPN2 along with other channels.

Sling.TV: Get Sling.TV's Orange package if you want ESPN2. That service, which offers 32 other channels and costs $35 a month.

Fubo.TV: You'll get a lot more channels with Fubo.TV, which costs $65 a month and includes ESPN2. The service also has a cloud DVR for recording programs to watch later.

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich live streams in the UK

Turn to BT Sport to watch RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich. Coverage begins at 5:15 p.m. GMT on BT Sport 1 in advance of the 5:30 p.m. kickoff.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich live streams in Canada

You'll find RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich airing on Sportsnet World in Canada. A Sportsnet Now subscription lets you live stream the match, and the Plus package with Bundesliga coverage costs $9.99 for a 7-day pass.

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich live streams in other countries

Here's where you can find RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich live streams in other parts of the world.

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2 France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Ticket

Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Ticket India: FanCode

FanCode Indonesia: Mola TV, Mola TV App, mola.tv

Mola TV, Mola TV App, mola.tv Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App Israel: Sport 3

Sport 3 Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE

SKY PerfecTV LIVE Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Visit LiveSoccerTV.com to see where RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich is streaming in other regions.