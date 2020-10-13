The excellent Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse is $24 off right now for Prime Day

You’ll often find good Prime Day deals on gaming hardware, and this year is no exception. One of the first bargains that caught our eye was on the Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse. This excellent peripheral is the latest version of Razer’s long-running DeathAdder model, and it’s a good buy even at full price.

However, you won’t have to pay full price on Prime Day, as the Razer DeathAdder V2 is currently on sale for $55. That represents a $24 savings over its usual retail price of $79. Amazon has never sold the DeathAdder V2 at such a steep discount before, previously bottoming out at $66.

Razer DeathAdder V2: was $79 now $55 @ Amazon

The Razer Deathadder V2 is the latest version of a gaming mouse that’s won hearts, minds and matches ever since 2006. This excellent gaming peripheral features seven programmable buttons, textured grips and a robust software suite, allowing you to set up profiles for your favorite games and applications. It’s currently on sale for $55 at Amazon; it usually costs $79.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is one of our best gaming mouse picks, and if you pick it up and use it for a few minutes, it’s not hard to see why. Not only is the DeathAdder V2 comfortable to hold, with textured grips on both sides, but it’s also remarkably precise and accurate. Thanks to the Razer Synapse software suite, you can adjust the mouse’s RGB lighting, or set up customized profiles for your favorite games, with helpful shortcuts on the two large thumb buttons.

While the Razer DeathAdder V2 is a wonderful mouse, it’s still a wired model, so bear that in mind if you’re going for a wireless setup. In that case, you’ll probably want to look at the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro instead, which eschews tangled cables for both 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth functionality. Still, the DeathAdder V2 Pro costs $129, and you could do a lot with a $74 savings.

Today's best Razer DeathAdder V2 deals Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired... eBay £60.99 View Razer DeathAdder V2 - Wired... Amazon Prime £64.99 View Razer DeathAdder V2 Optical... Laptops Direct £69.97 View Razer Deathadder V2 Gaming... Razer £69.99 View Show More Deals

Shop Prime Day sales at Amazon