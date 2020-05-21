Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 gets a blazing-fast display to take on Alienware m17

While Razer has been finding ways to make ever-smaller gaming laptops such as the Blade Stealth 13, it still has the Razer Blade Pro 17 to deliver high-end gaming in larger package. And the Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 is looking even better than its predecessors.

As one of our picks for the best gaming laptop, the Razer Blade Pro 17 impressed us by managing to fit a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q into a thin and stylish chassis. Now the Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 looks to go one step further; here’s everything we know about the new slick and powerful gaming laptop.

Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 Specs Price (starting): $2,599

Display: 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080 display @ 300Hz / 17.3-inch 3840 x 2160 display @ 120Hz

CPU: Intel Core i7-10875H

RAM: 16GB (upgradeable to 64GB)

Storage: 512GB/1TB SSD (upgradeable to 2TB)

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q/RTX 2080 Super Max-Q

Ports: USB 3.2 Type A (x2), USB 3.2 Type C (x2), Thunderbolt 3, Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, UHS-III SD Card reader

There’s no actual release date for the Razer Blade Pro 17 2020. But Razer has said it will come out in May, meaning it should pop up in the next week or so in the US and Canada.

People in Europe, China Asia and the Middle East are likely to have to wait for a little longer, as Razer has said its new gaming machine is “coming soon” to those regions. We’d hazard a guess and say that’ll be June or July time.

Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 price

The Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 will come in a trio of options. The lowest-spec model, which comes with the latest Intel 10th Gen Core i7 processor and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, will set you back $2,599.99.

That’s a hefty price tag, but it only goes up from there. The next machine will cost $3,199.99 but for that price, you get a GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q. Fork out $3,799.99 and you get the same spec but with a 120Hz 4K touchscreen display.

Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 specs

(Image credit: Razer)

Given its 17-inch footprint, it’s no surprise that the Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 comes with a mighty specification. All three models get the latest Intel i7-10875H, an octa-core processor that runs from 2,3GHz up to a speedy 5.1GHz, and the chip is matched with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which can be upgraded to a healthy 64GB.

The other headline spec is the graphics options for the Razer Blade Pro 17 2020. As mentioned earlier, there are two graphics card options: a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q and GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q.

Both of these graphics cards aren’t quite as powerful as their non-Max-Q equivalents, but they will easily chew through most demanding games at high settings and with ray-tracing enabled in games that support the rendering technique. For content creators, these GPUs should also do a good job ad handling tasks like video rendering.

Storage starts at 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD space for the first two models and 1TB for the top-spec Blade Pro 17. There’s also the option to upgrade both models to 2TB of SSD space, as well as a second M.2 slot that allows a further 2TB to be added in at a later date.

Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 display

Another standout feature of the Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 is its display options. The first two models come with a 17.3-inch Full HD panel that offers 300 nits of brightness and a claimed 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. But the key spec is the panel has a superfast 300Hz refresh rate; if you play games that require super-smooth movement, such as Apex Legends or Overwatch, then this display is the one for you.

The higher-end model comes is more focussed at content creators, offering a 3840 x 2160 resolution, 400 nits of brightness and a claimed 100% coverage of the Adobe RGB gamut. This touchscreen panel still comes with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, that should make both gaming and general productivity feel very smooth.

Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 design

(Image credit: Razer)

Measuring 15.5 x 10.2 x 0.78 inches, the Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 is nearly identical to its 2019 predecessor. And at a weight of 6.06 pounds, it’ll feel pretty much as heavy as the older model, which is to say you’ll still be able to carry it around in a decent-sized backpack without breaking your back. Just done expect the Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 to be a svelte and light as the Dell XPS 17 2020.

The keyboard and trackpad are also the same, with the former offering per-key Razer Chroma RBG backlighting, and the latter offering a glass touchpad using the Microsoft Precision drivers.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 doesn’t’ exactly push the boat out when it comes to evolving the Blade aesthetic. But that’s no bad thing as it looks a lot less ostentatious than some gaming laptops, resembling something more akin to a matte black gaming 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 ports and connectivity

Port selection for the Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 comes in the form of three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two USB-C ports with one supporting Thunderbolt 3, Gigabit Ethernet, a 3,5mm headphone jack, Kensington lock, and an HDMI 2.0 connection. There’s also a full-sized SD Card reader, which will be useful for people who neat to quickly get photos and videos off digital cameras.

Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. That’s pretty standard for all late 2019 and 2020 laptops.

Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 battery life

(Image credit: Razer)

A 70.5 WHr lithium polymer battery comes in all models of the Razer Blade Pro 17 2020. Razer hasn’t mentioned its estimate for how long that battery will last for.

However, it’s the same-sized battery as that found in the 2019 Blade Pro 17, which our sibling site Tom’s Hardware found to last for 4 hours and 31 minutes in its battery test. We’d expect the Razer Pro 17 to deliver a similar result, though the use of a new and more efficient Intel processor could see it eke out a little more battery life. Just don’t expect to have long gaming sessions away from a power source.

Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 outlook

The Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 is a reasonably minor update to its predecessor. But the addition of new Intel processors and a 300Hz refresh rate display helps boost the laptop’s appeal.

But it’s still very expensive, especially when you consider that the Alienware Area 51m R2 starts at $3,050 and offers access to the like of the GeForce RTX 2080 Super.

However, the Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 is a premium device aimed at people who not only want a lot of gaming power but also a device that’s still reasonably portable and doesn’t scream ‘gaming machine’ if they were to get it out at a coffee shop. So the Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 looks like it could soon replace its predecessor as one of our favourite gaming laptops.

