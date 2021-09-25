Ravens vs Lions live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Ravens vs Lions live stream shows a Baltimore team fresh off an emotional primetime win taking on a Detroit team still searching for their first win of the season. This NFL live stream has Lions fans hoping the Dan Campbell-Jared Goff era starts to bear fruit, while Ravens fans are looking for their second straight win.

Ravens vs Lions channel, start time The Ravens vs Lions live stream takes place Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (1-1) rallied to score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter last week to beat the Chiefs, 36-35. Baltimore cemented the victory by recovering a Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumble as Kansas City was trying to get in position for at least a game-winning field goal.

Jackson is coming off a vintage “Lamar Jackson” performance in the win over the Chiefs. The 2019 MVP threw for 239 yards and a touchdown while also running for a team high 107 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll look to repeat that performance against Detroit Sunday.

Good news for Jackson, the Lions (0-2) have allowed the two previous quarterbacks they’ve faced to go off. In week one, Detroit allowed Jimmy Garoppolo to post a 124 passer rating. That was before getting torched in week 2 by Aaron Rodgers for four touchdown passes as he posted a 145 passer rating. The Lions’ defense as a whole has allowed the second most points scored this season with 38 points allowed per game.

If Detroit is going to have a chance at grabbing their first win of the season, they’ll need to find a way to limit the damage Baltimore's top ranked rushing attack seems to inflict at will and keep up with the Ravens scoring which might not be as tall a task as it seems. While the Lions have allowed the second most points this season, the Ravens aren’t far better allowing 34 points-per-game, third most in the NFL.

The Ravens are big 8-point road favorites against the Lions. The over/under is 49.5.

How to watch Ravens vs Lions live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Ravens vs Lions live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Ravens vs Lions live streams in the US

In the US, Ravens vs Lions is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 26).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Ravens vs Lions live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Rams vs Colts.

Ravens vs Lions live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Ravens vs Lions on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Ravens vs Lions live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Ravens vs Lions live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Ravens vs Lions live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.