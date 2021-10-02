Ravens vs Broncos live stream: How to watch NFL week 4 game online

The Ravens vs Broncos live stream catches Baltimore fresh off Justin Tucker’s incredible game-winning kick and Denver after a 26-0 win over the Jets. Who will keep the good vibes going after this NFL live stream?

Ravens vs Broncos channel, start time The Ravens vs Broncos live stream is airing on Sunday (Oct. 3).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Broncos (3-0) are enjoying the start to the Teddy Bridgewater era at Mile High. The 28-year-old has posted a 116.4 passer rating, fifth highest in the league and helped lead his offense to a respectable 25.3 points-per-game, up five points from last season. That offense also has had help on the ground as Melvin Gordon III is a top 10 runner in the NFL with 193 rushing yards this season.

On the other side of the football for the Broncos’ defense has been on point. Von Miller leads the team with four sacks while their defense as a whole has allowed the second fewest yards per game (221.7) in the NFL and their 8.7 points-allowed-per-game is the lowest average in the league.

The Ravens (2-1) are coming off two improbable wins for their first victories of the season, each more incredible that the last. In week two they scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the Chiefs, 36-35. Then last week, they used an NFL record long 66-yard field goal from Justin Tucker as time expired to beat the Lions, 19-17. Tucker’s kick bounced off the cross bar and in for the game winner leaving fans stunned in Detroit.

Ravens' wide receiver Marquise Brown will go for a bounce back performance in this matchup. Brown is coming off a three-drop game. One was in the end zone and would have given Baltimore a 7-0 lead instead they settled for a field goal. The other two came on the same possession with the Ravens leading 10-0. Brown dropped a deep ball from Lamar Jackson, then dropped another that would have probably resulted in a 17-0 lead at half time. Ravens coach John Harbaugh isn’t worries about his receiver saying after the game, “I have full faith and confidence in him.”

Broncos are 1-point favorites as they host the Ravens. The over/under is 44.

How to watch Ravens vs Broncos live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Ravens vs Broncos live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Ravens vs Broncos live streams in the US

In the US, Ravens vs Broncos is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT today (Sunday, Oct. 3rd.

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Ravens vs Broncos live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Titans vs Seahawks.

Ravens vs Broncos live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Ravens vs Broncos on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Ravens vs Broncos live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Ravens vs Broncos live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Ravens vs Broncos live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.