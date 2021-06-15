Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is already £10 off at Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has already risen to the top of our best PS5 games ranking. It’s one of the finest games on Sony’s flagship gaming console, and right now Amazon is offering it at a killer price.

Right now you can get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 for £59 at Amazon UK. That’s £10 off its usual price of £59, and one of the best Prime Day deals out there. While a few other retailers have offered the PS5 game at a discount recently most of these only took £5 off or required a limited-time use discount code.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5: was £69 now £59 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sees PlayStation's iconic intergalactic mascots go on their wildest adventure yet. Both Ratchet and Clank are playable, as well as a brand new character, Rivet. The game plays in gorgeous 4K at 60 fps thanks to the power of the PS5, and really takes advantage of the console's full capabilities. View Deal

In many ways Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was created to play. It’s not only a remarkably good-looking title, but it takes advantage of all the PS5’s best features. The tech-stuffed DualSense controller is utilized for deeper immersion, and the console’s super speedy internal SSD means almost no loading screens and some brilliant gameplay mechanics including the ability to open dimensional rifts.

In our Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart review, we said, “Rift Apart is a superlative game, both on its own merits and as a demonstration of what the PS5 can accomplish when it's firing on all cylinders.” Plus we awarded it an Editor's Choice award due to its high quality in just about every aspect.

In fact, the only real negative point about the game is that it requires a PS5 to play it. Actually buying a PS5 has been extremely difficult since launch, which means that many people who might like to play Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be unable to do so thanks to the state of PS5 restocks.

However, if you’ve been fortunate enough to secure a PS5 in the six months since launch then you have no excuse not to give this game a shot. It’s one of the finest PlayStation exclusives in years. At this price, it's a can't-miss title that every PS5 owner needs to experience.