Raptors vs Celtics live stream: How to watch Game 6 of the NBA playoffs online

Raptors vs Celtics game 6 start time, channel The Raptors vs Celtics 6 game begins at 6:30 p.m. ET today (Wed., Sept. 9) on ESPN. The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC, full schedule below.

The stakes are very high for tonight's Raptors vs Celtics live stream of game 6. Toronto, trailing Boston 3-2, is looking to avoid elimination in the NBA playoffs and continue their quest for a second straight championship.

It's going to be an uphill battle for the Raptors, with All-Star Pascal Siakam struggling offensively and Serge Ibaka in a walking boot and questionable for game 6. Meanwhile, the Celtics are missing Gordon Hayward, but Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker have stepped up their play.

Boston has also clamped down on defense, limiting Toronto's fast break opportunities. If the Raptors want a chance at another championship, Siakam, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanFleet will have to find a way around the Celtic defenders and score.

Here is everything you need to watch the Raptors vs Celtics live stream for game 6:

How to avoid Raptors vs Celtics blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Raptors vs Celtics live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Raptors vs Celtics live streams in the US

Raptors vs Celtics game 6 is today (Wed., Sept. 9) at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. NBA playoff games are airing on TNT, ESPN or ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Raptors vs Celtics on Sling TV, and other NBA playoffs games on sports fan favorite fuboTV (which doesn't have TNT).

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It doesn't have TNT, which you'll want for this series, but it's got the two other big channels NBA playoffs channels, ESPN and ABC. And there's a 7-day free trial to test it out.View Deal

Raptors vs Celtics live streams in the UK

British basketball fans have the unenviable task of staying up late for tonight's Raptors vs Celtics live stream, which begins at 11:30 p.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Raptors vs Celtics live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada will get the Raptors vs Celtics game 6 live stream on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Raptors vs Celtics series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94

Celtics 112, Raptors 94 Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99

Celtics 102, Raptors 99 Game 3: Raptors 104, Celtics 103

Raptors 104, Celtics 103 Game 4: Raptors 100, Celtics 93

Raptors 100, Celtics 93 Game 5: Celtics 111, 89

Celtics 111, 89 Game 6: Wed., Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wed., Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) *Game 7: Fri., Sept. 11, TBD

* = if necessary