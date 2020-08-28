Raptors vs Celtics live stream: How to watch Game 1 of the NBA playoffs online

Raptors vs Celtics game 1 start time, channel The Raptors vs Celtics game 1 may take place on Sunday. Stay tuned for the confirmed date and time. The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC, full schedule below.

The Raptors vs Celtics live stream of game 1 of the NBA playoffs may tip off on Sunday. The semifinal series was initially scheduled for Friday, but was postponed after the NBA boycott protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Once play resumes, the Round 2 match-up between the No. 2 Raptors and the No. 3 Celtics should be a fierce one. Defending champions Toronto swept the Nets in the first round, thanks to an excellent performance from Fred VanVleet, who averaged 21.2 points per game.

Boston also swept its first round series against the 76ers, though Philadelphia was dealing with a bunch of injuries. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

But going into Round 2, the Celtics won't have Gordon Hayward, which means Kemba Walker will have to step up. On Toronto's side, Kyle Lowry may not play due to injury. The Raptors have one of the best defenses in the league, though, and are currently favored to prevail in the series.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Raptors vs Celtics live stream for game 1.

How to avoid Raptors vs Celtics blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Raptors vs Celtics live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Raptors vs Celtics live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Raptors vs Celtics game 1 likely Sunday. Check back for an updated game time as well as the full series schedule. Games will air on TNT, ESPN or ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Raptors vs Celtics on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got top TV channels, including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Raptors vs Celtics live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late, but they can catch the Raptors vs Celtics live stream when the playoffs resume. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Raptors vs Celtics live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Raptors vs Celtics air on SportsNet or TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Raptors vs Celtics series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Sunday TBD

Sunday TBD Game 2: TBD

TBD Game 3: TBD

TBD Game 4: TBD

TBD *Game 5: TBD

TBD *Game 6: TBD

TBD *Game 7: TBD

* = if necessary