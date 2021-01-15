Rams vs Packers live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs game online

Rams vs Packers channel, start time The Rams vs Packers live stream begins at 4:35 p.m. ET / 1:35 p.m. PT, on Saturday, January 16. It’s on FOX.

This Rams vs Packers live stream features the NFC’s top team, the Packers as they get back on the field following their first round bye. They enjoyed last week’s rest thanks mostly to their dynamic offense. Two-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers had another stellar season for Green Bay, leading the NFL with a 121.5 passer rating and 48 touchdown passes, a career high. Pro Bowl wide receiver Davonta Adams caught 18 of those touchdowns to lead all receivers.

With the amount of success Rodgers and Adams had this regular season, it is no surprise that Green Bay scored the most points in the NFL averaging 31.8 points per game. This NFL Live Stream will feature a Packers team that has been the best at scoring points against a Los Angeles Rams team that has been the best at preventing them.

The Rams’ two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald, has been nothing short of dominant this season. Donald and the Rams allowed just 18.5 points per game, fewest in the NFL. The 29-year-old All-Pro did suffer a rib injury in last weeks’ upset win over the Seahawks, but fought to stay in the game. Rams head coach, Sean McVay, expects Donald to be ready-to-go in Green Bay, saying earlier in the week, “The Terminator will be ready.”

This game will mark Ram’s quarterback, Jared Goff’s first trip to historic Lambeau Field.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 20’s and dropping around kickoff.

The (13-3) Packers are 6.5-point favorites over the (10-6) Rams. The Over/Under is 45.5.

How to watch Rams vs Packers live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Rams vs Packers live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Rams vs Packers live streams in the US

In the US, Rams vs Packers is going to be broadcast on Fox, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 4:35 p.m. ET/ 1:35 p.m. PT Saturday January 16.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

Rams vs Packers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Rams vs Packers, as Sky Sports has the game at 9:35 p.m. local BST. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Rams vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Rams vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.