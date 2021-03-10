Quick! Get this 75-inch Philips 4K TV for just $598 at Walmart

Retailers are always competing to offer the best cheap TV deals around. And right now Walmart has a fantastic offer on a massive Philips 4K display, bringing the set down to below $600.

Currently, you can get a 75-inch Philips 4K Smart TV for $598 at Walmart. That’s $100 off its usual price of $698, making this one of the most adorable 75-inch displays we’ve ever seen.

Philips 75" 4K Smart TV: was $698 now $598 @ Walmart

This massive Philips 75-inch 4K TV has been reduced by $100 at Walmart. It's a great savings on a display that offers not only 4K resolution but also HDR 10 support and Google Assistant integration. The retailer only has a few left in stock.

It should go without saying that this display is absolutely huge. You’ll never feel the need to venture out to a movie theatre again with a TV of this size in your living room, though you might need to clear some space first.

With a 4K resolution and HDR 10 support, you should expect excellent picture quality, whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster or a binge-worthy show.

Because this is a Smart TV, powered by Android, you’ll have access to just about every single streaming service under the sun. Including the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max.

Google Assistant support also means with the touch of a button on the remote you can navigate through menus and channels with just your voice, which is super handy when it comes to browsing streaming libraries.

The 60Hz refresh might be a little off-putting for gamers, though neither the PS5 nor the Xbox Series X offers a particularly large selection of games that can be played in 120fps, so this shouldn’t be a deal-breaker.

If this 75-inch set isn't for you, check out all of the best cheap TV deals currently available, with tons of savings on top brands including Samsung, LG, and Toshiba.