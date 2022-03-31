Qatar 2022 World Cup draw live stream — how to watch, seedings and more

The Qatar 2022 World Cup draw live stream may only be a tiny taster for the action to follow when the tournament kicks off in November, but it's an important one.

The draw, which takes place in Qatar tomorrow (Friday, April 1), will tell us which teams will face each other in the group stage, and what their possible paths to the final could be.

Qatar 2022 World Cup draw live stream, date, time, channels The Qatar 2022 World Cup draw takes place on Friday (April 1).

► Time 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer

• U.S. — Watch on FS1, FoxSports.com, Telemundo or Peacock (Premium only)

• Watch anywhere — FIFA.com

And it really is important, because a favorable draw can be the difference between an early exit and World Cup glory; just ask Spain, drawn with Netherlands, Australia and Chile in 2014, or Ivory Coast, who faced Brazil and Portugal in 2010's Group of Death.

A total of 32 teams will compete in Qatar 2022, split into eight groups of four, with the top two from each going through to the last 16. For tomorrow's draw, the 32 nations have been placed into four pots based on FIFA rankings, with each group containing one team from pot 1, one from pot 2 and so on.

In reality, it's slightly more complicated than that, because not every team can be drawn with every other team — FIFA likes to keep countries from the same continent apart at the group stage. Plus, three teams have yet to qualify, with the final playoffs still to take place.

Scroll down for full details of how it works, and to find how to watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw live as it happens.

How to watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw live stream

Watch in the U.K. — The Qatar 2022 World Cup draw will be shown live on BBC, or BBC iPlayer online, and on the BBC Sport website. Coverage starts at 4.45 p.m. BST, with the draw itself due at 5 p.m. The first hour or so will be on BBC One, with the final 30 minutes on BBC Two (from 6 p.m.).

Watch in the U.S. — The World Cup draw will be streamed live on FS1, FoxSports.com, Telemundo and Peacock; you'll need a premium account to watch on Peacock.

Watch anywhere in the world — FIFA will be streaming the entire Qatar 2022 World Cup draw live on the FIFA website, and also on its YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Qatar World Cup 2022 draw — Who has qualified?

As it stands, 29 out of the 32 teams for Qatar 2022 are confirmed. The final three places will go to the winners of the remaining playoffs. Russia were removed from contention due to the invasion of Ukraine; the winner of the Scotland vs Ukraine playoff will play Wales to determine the final European qualifier.

So, who'll be in the draw? The usual suspects: holders France, perennial favorites Brazil, perennial underachievers Belgium, Euro 2020 finalists England, and so on. But not Italy, who crashed out in one of the Euro playoffs last week, or Chile, Colombia or Nigeria, all of whom have lit up past World Cups.

The USA will be there though, as will Canada, plus dark horses such as Serbia, Senegal and South Korea, all of whom sit in pot 3.

That could make for some really tricky draws. For instance, England could get Germany, Senegal and Ecuador — or a far easier group of USA, Iran and Scotland.

Pot 1 (seeded teams)

Qatar

Brazil

Belgium

France

Argentina

England

Spain

Portugal

Pot 2

Mexico

Netherlands

Denmark

Germany

Uruguay

Switzerland

USA

Croatia

Pot 3

Senegal

Iran

Japan

Morocco

Serbia

Poland

South Korea

Tunisia

Pot 4

Cameroon

Canada

Ecuador

Saudi Arabia

Ghana

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Costa Rica/New Zealand

UAE/Australia/Peru

How does the draw work?

Each group will feature one team from each pot, but with a few caveats. The main one is that no group should include more than one team from a single continent, with the exception of Europe, where there can be a maximum of two teams in one group.

However, with three playoffs still to be completed, that could create some problems — for instance, if Costa Rica were to beat New Zealand in their playoff, they couldn't be drawn in the same group as Mexico or USA, whereas New Zealand could be. In short, it could get complicated!