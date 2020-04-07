Purple Mattress Spring sale includes $193 in freebies with mattress purchase

Purple Mattress are among our favorite mattresses. They provide excellent across-the-board comfort and they're also known for their great mattress deals.

For a limited time, Purple Mattress is offering up to $193 in freebies when you purchase a Purple mattress. The freebies range from free sheets to a bundle of free sheets and a plush pillow.

Purple Mattress makes some of the best mattresses you'll find. The company offers three different mattress types: the Purple Mattress, Purple Hybrid, and Purple Hybrid Premier. All are made of a polyester-spandex blend that's designed to feel thick while offering good air flow.

Purchase a Purple Hybrid Premier or Purple Hybrid mattress and you'll get free sheets and a free plush pillow. Purchase a Purple Mattress and you'll get a pair of free sheets.

All Purple mattresses feature a Purple Grid layer that's made of a Hyper-Elastic Polymer material with a nontoxic polyethylene copolymer powder coating. The grid is designed to flex under pressure points and adapts to support your body where it needs it the most. The grid layer is made of more than 2,800 open-air channels, so body heat dissipates and you don't feel too hot or too cold while in bed.

The Purple Hybrid contains the Purple Grid layer and 7.5 inches of responsive coils to provide pressure relief and additional support. Meanwhile, the Purple Hybrid Premier mattress comes with either 3 or 4 inches of Purple Grid foam, responsive coils, and transition foam between the grid and coils.

Their spring sale won't last forever, so jump on this mattress deal while you can.