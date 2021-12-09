PSVR 2 could get this killer display upgrade from Sony

The PSVR 2 is coming for the PS5, but so far Sony hasn’t revealed much about what to expect from the headset itself. Fortunately, we can try and piece it together with information from other sources, including this video of Sony’s newly-unveiled OLED microdisplay technology.

As part of Sony Technology Day, the company unveiled a new kind of head mounted display. It’s made up of an OLED microdisplay that promises 4K resolution, 3D imagery without pixelation and low-latency. In other words, it could be the ideal display for the upcoming PSVR 2 headset.

A display of this caliber could ensure that the PSVR 2 doesn’t repeat the same mistakes as its predecessor, which first launched back in 2016. Even though virtual reality was still very new, Sony’s first headset was significantly outdated compared to the competition from Oculus and HTC.

The display offered lower resolution and was noticeably more pixelated as a result. Sony also made the mistake of reusing the PS Move motion controllers, which used a visible light tracking system. Not only were the controllers already six years old at the time, having launched in 2010, they didn’t have an analog stick.

The PS Move’s visible light tracking system was also employed with the PSVR, and relied on the PlayStation Camera being able to see what you’re doing. This meant motion tracking was basic at best, and wasn’t as accurate as the infrared tracking employed by other VR systems at the time.

But by employing this new display tech, the PSVR 2 could be a hit. OLED microdisplay supposedly prevents pixelation, with double the number of pixels as the OLED display you would find in your average smartphone.

Sony also claims that the low-latency input will stop users from experiencing motion sickness. That’s a common complaint from VR users, and any steps to prevent that would be a big win for Sony, especially if it can craft a headset that’s light enough to stay comfortable during extended-play sessions.

There’s no guarantee that Sony will include this display with the PSVR 2 when it launches. However, since Sony has already done the work of developing the displays, and with virtual reality experiences in mind, there’s no reason why the PSVR 2 shouldn’t take advantage of it.

After all, everything Sony has revealed about the PSVR 2’s controllers suggests that the company knows how badly it messed up certain aspects of the original headset. If controller upgrades are anything to go by, the PSVR 2 should be miles ahead of the original.

We don’t know when the PSVR 2 is due to launch, though personally I would prefer Sony took its time. Not only will that give the company time to develop a high quality headset, it also gives people more time to win the PS5 restock game and pick up a console for themselves.