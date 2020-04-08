PS5's sheer power will rival gaming PCs, says developer

The PS5 will have enough power to keep up with the PC versions of major games, according to a prominent first-person-shooter developer. That same developer also shed some more light on the haptic feedback built into Sony's new DualShock controller.

In an interview with Ready or Not developer VOID Interactive in the May 2020 issue of PlayStation Official Magazine (via Wccftech ), managing director Julio Rodriguez spoke about the PS5, which VOID had previously stated it was interested in working on a port for.

"The specs allow for a broader range of games to be able to approach the console market. It could make PS5 potentially have graphical and frame rate parity with the PC build of Ready or Not, which excites us," Rodriguez said.

"Our game design will lend itself to run excellently on the PS5. We are currently achieving 80-plus frames per second on mid-range devices."

We've previously heard about new haptic features built into the PS5's controller, which will likely be called the DualShock 5.

"This can bring an extra dimension to shooting and/or being shot at or suppressed," Rodriguez describes, which sounds rather exciting. The new controller will also contain a microphone and adaptive triggers that can change resistance in reaction to certain game inputs, and has been rumored to offer wireless charging.

He also commented on two big new features coming to the PS5: the console's custom SSD, and the ray tracing graphic option which will allow for more immersive lighting thanks to the AMD RDNA 2 technology in the PS5's GPU.

"Loading times haven’t been an issue for us but games have been traditionally quite slow on consoles to load in. Raytracing will be a big boost and big players like NVIDIA are proving very willing to partner with developers to make it happen on PC."

The PS5 is due to launch around the end of 2020, coincidentally roughly the same time that Ready or Not is due to come out of beta. Whether the coronavirus pandemic will affect the shipping date of the PS5 is of course not certain, but Sony seems confident that it'll make its own deadline.