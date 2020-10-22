PS5 will have one glaring weakness at launch

The list of PS5 streaming apps available on day one has been confirmed by Sony and it's got all the heavy hitters you'd expect — with one notable omission.

If you managed to land a coveted PS5 pre-order, you'll be able to watch The Mandalorian season 2 right from the new console. On the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed that six streaming apps will be ready to go on PS5's launch day (Nov. 12 in the U.S., Nov. 19 in the UK and EU). Those apps are: Apple TV, Disney Plus, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch and YouTube. Missing from the list? Amazon Prime Video.

The blog post did note that Amazon Prime Video and more apps will be coming down the road, including MyCanal, Hulu and Peacock. HBO Max wasn't even mentioned, which is not giving us optimism.

(Update: After this story was first published, Crunchyroll reached out to Tom's Guide to clarify that its app, with access thousands of anime titles, will be available on the PS5 at launch.)

Just like the PS4, the PS5 will let you stream Spotify tracks while you play games and live-stream your gameplay through Twitch.

Sony also provided further details about the PS5's streaming entertainment experience. Phil Rosenberg, Head of Global Partner Development and Relations, wrote, "As we showed in our tour of the PS5 User Experience, there will be a dedicated space exclusively for media entertainment. It’s located right next to the Game home screen, so you can quickly switch between Game or Media content."

With the PS5, you no longer have to go through the PS Store to download entertainment apps; they're available via the Media area.

Among the PS5 accessories is the new Media Remote, which allows for easy navigation of the Media area. The remote features play/pause, fast forward and reverse buttons, and can also control power and volume on compatible TVs. There are also dedicated shortcuts for Netflix, Disney Plus, Spotify and YouTube.

Next: See the best early Black Friday deals right now